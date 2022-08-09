Shawn Mendes shows off chiseled abs at Miami beach as Camila Cabello confirms new boyfriend

Shawn Mendes showed off his chiseled abs while enjoying some beach time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Shawn Mendes proved to the world that he seems to be doing just fine eight months after he and former flame Camila Cabello announced their split after two years of dating.

The Stitches, Treat You Better, and Mercy crooner was spotted getting some rest and relaxation while on vacation in Miami this week as he rang in his 24th birthday among friends.

Wearing black swim trunks, Shawn put his chiseled abs and buff arms on full display as he was captured with a huge smile while exiting the ocean waters of Florida.

The singer’s tousled mop of soaking wet hair lay flattened back from his forehead as little sprouts of curls formed at the crown of his head.

A peek of his earrings was visible, and a full view of Shawn’s necklace choice and arm tattoos could be clearly seen, which included his left bicep butterfly design along with his right arm’s guitar, “wonder” inscription, and mini meditating man ink.

Along with hitting the waves, Shawn and pal The Weeknd got in some bro time at the popular Miami nightclub LIV for extra celebration, with a source telling People, “Shawn was in amazing spirits” and “looked super happy to be there, relaxed and just enjoying the environment.”

Pic credit: @VAEM/BACKGRID

The birthday bash comes after Shawn left fans disappointed following the decision to cancel his world tour, citing a desire to “ground” himself and focus on his mental health first.

Camila Cabello confirms new relationship as Shawn Mendes goes shirtless on the beach

Snaps of Shawn going shirtless on the beach also come soon after ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello announced that she is in a new relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Less than one day ago, Camila made a splash among her fans as she seemingly confirmed that she is dating someone new following being spotted getting cozy and close with Lox Club owner Austin Kevitch.

As reported in a Daily Mail exclusive, Camila and her new beau put their love on display as they strolled around Los Angeles, holding hands while the songstress later gave her guy a kiss on the cheek.

Camila appeared happy as she and Austin walked around and grabbed a bite to eat, with the singer looking stunning in a flowing, blue floral dress and open-toed sandals.

Shawn Mendes upsets fans with tour cancellation notice

In mid-July, Shawn had hearts breaking worldwide when he took to Instagram to make the sudden and surprising announcement that he would be stepping back from performing on stage for a while.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Shawn released a lengthy statement on his social media page, telling fans he was sorry to leave them high and dry.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he said before officially canceling the tour altogether. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends.”

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys,” he added.