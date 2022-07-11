Shawn Mendes cancels shows amid mental health issues, claims he reached ‘breaking point’

Shawn Mendes has canceled several shows amid mental health issues. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Shawn Mendes has canceled a number of shows on his current tour, Wonder: The World Tour, amid mental health issues.

Shawn released a statement to his Instagram on Saturday, apologizing to fans and explaining why he needs to take some time off.

Shawn Mendes released a statement about canceling shows

The There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back singer began his lengthy statement, “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends.”

Clearly, Shawn has been having a hard time being away from his loved ones and felt he needed a long break.

He continued, “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys [heart emoji].”

Shawn is currently on Wonder: The World Tour

The tour has been for his album Wonder, which he released in December 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2021, Shawn announced via Instagram the official tour dates, which began in Portland, Oregon, on June 27 and should end on October 26 in Newark, New Jersey.

The European part of the tour has already been rescheduled until 2023, with the first show set to start in Bologna, Italy, on May 31.

It’s unclear as to why Shawn canceled some of the shows, especially as he just started the tour, but it’s likely due to exhaustion as the schedule is very busy.

Shawn split from Camila Cabello in November last year

It could also have something to do with Shawn’s personal life after he split from fellow singer Camila Cabello back in November 2021. The pair apparently had an amicable breakup and remain friends.

In December 2021, just a month after the split, Shawn released his song. It’ll Be Okay, which appears to be inspired by the downfall of his relationship with Camila.

In the chorus, he sings, “If you tell me you’re leaving / I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay / If we can’t stop the bleeding / We don’t have to fix it / We don’t have to stay / I will love you either way.”