Shawn Mendes called out by upset fans for posting on vacation after canceling tour dates

Fans were upset with Shawn Mendes for sharing photos in Miami after canceling his tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

While Shawn Mendes may be bettering his mental health on the beaches of Miami, some disappointed fans are voicing their frustration over losing money from his canceled tour.

The Stitches singer, 24, was on his Wonder: The World tour earlier this year. After a seemingly good start, he revealed on social media at the beginning of July that he would be postponing the next three weeks of the tour due to a mental health crisis.

The Canadian singer explained that he had hit a breaking point, and although he thought he was ready to tour again, the effect it had on his mental state was just too much to handle.

On July 27, Shawn released a second statement saying he would be canceling the rest of his tour dates in the U.S. and Europe rather than simply pushing them back a few weeks.

Over the weekend, however, he shared a photo of himself lounging on a boat in Miami, Florida.

Although it was a seemingly innocent vacation snapshot, as Shawn was also seen walking freely about the beaches, it didn’t take long for fans to put two and two together.

Angry fans call out Shawn Mendes for posting photos on vacation

Many upset fans of the singer, especially those who had purchased tickets to his now-canceled tour, quickly jumped in to call out Shawn for sharing photos from his vacation.

One follower initially chimed in with a few words of advice for the popstar — “Yeah if you cancelled shows just don’t…. post…. anything…. Just a free PR advice.”

Likewise, other users felt obliged to give their two cents to the artist. “Maybe maybe don’t take a vacation on a boat when you had a tour you just cancelled when you already hadn’t been touring for 2 years during Covid which would have been a perfect time to focus on your mental health.”

Shawn’s comments section was flooded with disappointed fans who had lost money due to not receiving a refund from the shows they had purchased tickets for.

Some fans who lost money wrote, “u in Miami while I’m in the boston hotel i booked for ur show that was cancelled so late that i couldn’t get a refund” and “u out here posting in Miami while I’m in Boston aka where u were supposed to be.”

More disappointed users commented, “So this is what we cancelled tour for” and “Sets up a huge world tour just to cancel it and chill on a boat….”

Shawn Mendes’ reasoning behind canceling his Wonder: The World tour

Although Shawn has since deleted his original statement about postponing his shows, the newest announcement on his canceled tour remains visible on his Instagram page.

In his updated words, Shawn said that he needed to cancel the rest of the tour in order to ground himself and “come back stronger.”

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority,” he wrote.

“I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” Shawn continued.

As of now, Shawn’s tour website shows that all of his shows are canceled up until August of 2023.