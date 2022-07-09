Shawn Mendes postpones tour, needs to ‘take some time to heal’

Shawn Mendes will be putting his current tour on hold until the end of July. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Shawn Mendes has decided to postpone the next three weeks of his tour to focus on his mental health.

The Canadian singer, 23, has been traveling and performing on his Wonder: The World Tour over the past few weeks. On Friday, he shared a lengthy social media text post to share the news with his followers of a needed hiatus from the stage.

Shawn Mendes said he wasn’t ready to ‘dive back in’ to touring

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes said in his statement. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.”

The Stitches singer went on to explain that although he thought he was ready to tour again after taking time off, he misjudged the effect it would have on his mental state.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point,” he continued.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys.”

The post, shared with Mendes’ 69 million followers, has racked up almost 2 million likes as of Saturday morning.

Fans of Mendes jumped in to support his decision to postpone

When it comes to the singer taking time to get everything back on track, many friends and followers took to Mendes’ comment section to share supportive thoughts on the difficult situation.

Photographer Sam Dameshek wrote, “In tough times we need a sense of home to feel found. From a different walk of life I hear you brother. You’ll be back and better than ever soon.”

“Mental health and physical health is the most important,” fellow celebrity singer Rita Ora commented. “Protect it. See you on the other side my brother.”

Some fans chimed in to thank Mendes for being honest about his mental health with followers.

“Thank you for sharing this with us! Artists rarely take this much time off during a tour, so I’m grateful you feel brave enough to put yourself in the midst of the pressure you may be feeling. Us fans love you so much and will be waiting patiently for your return,” Instagram user @musicsinmysoul3 commented.

As of now, Mendes’ Wonder tour is set to resume in Toronto, Canada on July 31st.