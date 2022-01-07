Shawn Mendes spotted shirtless coming out of the ocean on Miami beach following Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes was spotted shirtless and flaunting some seriously toned abs during his first solo trip since splitting from Camila Cabello in November. Pic credit: Backgrid

Shawn Mendes shows no signs that his recent split with singer Camila Cabello is bringing him down.

Shawn Mendes looked as sculpted as ever in new pics taken at the beach

The Stitches crooner, 23, got fans’ hearts all aflutter after being spotted exiting the water at Miami beach, showing off some seriously crazy abs while wearing black swim trunks.

Shawn put his arm tattoos on full display for his heart-stopping appearance while flaunting his insanely sculpted torso for the eager paparazzi to snap.

The outing comes less than two months after Shawn and girlfriend of two years Camila called it quits, announcing the break up on an Instagram story shared to Camila’s social media site.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” read the joint statement that was signed by both singers.

Shawn Mendes set hearts aflutter as he played in the ocean in Miami. Pic credit: Backgrid

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The statement concluded with three heart emojis alongside both of the artist’s names at the bottom.

Shawn Mendes smiles after a romp in the ocean. Pic credit: Backgrid

Shawn and Camila allegedly split due to hectic lifestyles that kept them apart often

As fans reeled from the shock of the announcement that one of the most beloved celebrity couples was finished, rumors began circulating as to the reasoning behind the decision to part ways.

As reported by People Magazine, a source close to the former couple cited busy schedules as the main cause of the split, revealing that while the pandemic initially helped the pair to slow down together their schedules had returned to being full in 2021.

“They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami,” revealed the insider regarding life the singers at the onset of the Covid-19 shut down in 2020.

“They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working. Things are different now, though. It’s more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together.”

Shawn recently opened up on Instagram, saying he was “having a hard time with social media”

Although the split appeared to be amicable, Shawn had followers concerned after opening up about having a tough time with social media.

The singer posted a short video to his Instagram account thanking his fans for their love and support and explaining why he has been more absent from his sites recently.

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment,” Shawn shared. “I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of…my own truth revealed to me and, you know, a lot of the times when I’m writing songs I’m usually using music as a platform as a way to get a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just talking to people.”

He continued by expressing gratefulness to his fans for making his latest song, It’ll Be Okay, a success, saying that he hoped the TikTok videos he had seen of people responding emotionally to the lyrics meant that a deeper connection was happening to his newest tune.

While Shawn took to Instagram to honestly discuss his current state of emotions, Camila showed the world in a very different way how she was managing the break up.

The songstress showed off a shocking new look on her Instagram page days after the split, rocking some icy blue locks with matching icy eye shadow and gown.

Camila is set to release her third studio album entitled Familia sometime this year while Shawn is scheduled to resume touring this summer.