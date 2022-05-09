Sam Asghari prenup demands include ‘substantial increases for every fives years’ of Britney Spears marriage

Sam Asghari is seeking monetary increases for every five years he’s married to Britney Spears in his prenuptial agreement, should the couple ever split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Wedding bells are approaching for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari as they talk about wedding dates and wedding dresses, but the legal paperwork around the couple hasn’t been set in stone just yet.

As a pregnant Britney prepares for her baby and wedding, her lawyers continue to meet with Sam’s lawyers to discuss their prenuptial agreement and attempt to keep Britney’s fortune safe.

Despite the long discussions, both parties are respectfully and diligently working toward an acceptable agreement that protects both Britney and Sam.

Britney Spears not involved in the financials of Sam Asghari prenup

New reports from OK! allege that Sam Asghari is requesting additional increases of money for every five years that the couple is married if their marriage comes to an end.

After not having control of her own funds for over a decade, Britney allegedly doesn’t have an interest in her financial details and is letting her lawyers work out all the details.

Sources say that Britney is “staying out of the entire process” and is “letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam’s team.” At this time, Britney is only focused on her pregnancy and their upcoming wedding.

Despite the ongoing legal discussions regarding their funds, it seems that the wedding is drawing nearer regardless, as Britney has many of the details planned out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney Spears’ current wedding plans

Britney has already chosen her wedding dress and veil, designed by Donatella Versace. The dress will be formal but still sexy for the Princess of Pop.

The couple has said they’ve chosen a date for their wedding but are keeping the date to themselves, though they have said that their wedding will come after the baby is born.

The date is expected to be in summer or fall, but it doesn’t seem like the location is set just yet. Sources say that the ceremony could occur at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito or possibly a vineyard in Napa.

Britney reportedly will not invite her family members, including her father, Jamie Spears. Jamie has been accused of stealing from her and eavesdropping on her without her knowledge while she was under the conservatorship. Britney has taken aim at both her mother Lynn Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in the months following the conservatorship’s end.

All things considered, it’s not surprising that the singer doesn’t want them to be part of her big day.