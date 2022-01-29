Britney Spears calls Jamie Lynn Spears ‘scum’ after her book makes the bestseller list

Britney takes to Instagram to call out sister Jamie Lynn by posting talk show clips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears is not holding back when it comes to her thoughts on her sister Jamie Lynn’s latest book, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out.

The book made the National Best Sellers list on January 27th.

The singer, who already sent her sister a cease and desist letter right before Jamie Lynn’s memoir was released on January 17th, is now releasing her feelings on the book through social media. Britney claims the book is full of misinformation about her and even wishes her sister would take a lie detector test to prove it.

Britney Spears strikes back at her sister’s best-selling book

Britney posted two clips to her Instagram feed on Friday – the first from the talk show The Real and the second from The View. Both of the clips include the show’s hosts, who Britney refers to as her “soul sisters,” giving their point-of-view on the importance of family versus publicity.

The clips were accompanied with a caption that explains the accuracy of what the hosts were saying. Spears writes, “National best seller ???? DUH. The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn… especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW…. Bulls**t!!!”

She ties her feelings into the clips by writing, “But what these women are saying here is pretty clear!!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is!!!”

Britney ends her caption by writing, “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!!”

What did the hosts say about Jamie Lynn’s allegiance to her sister?

The first clip, from The Real, includes host Adrienne Bailon exclaiming how important loyalty to family is. She starts off by saying, “She should’ve named this book ‘Things I should’ve said to my sister and my sister alone, but instead I’ve decided to make a book for profit.'”

She continues on, “If you wanted to clear your name, who is it important to clear your name to? Your sister, or the masses of people? Why did you feel the need to clear your name to millions of people who are not your family members, your blood, your DNA?”

The second video clip from The Talk includes host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila giving another perspective on a similar situation.

He mentions how Will Smith came out with his memoir last year and made sure to get everyone mentioned in the book’s approval before publication. He then ties that comment back to Britney’s situation by saying, “If you didn’t talk to your sister about putting all this information or your perspective on how you see it, it’s not fair. I think that’s something you resolve behind closed doors. Try to resolve that first,” he said.

Overall, Spears’s comments on this post are full of support, both from fans and other artists who have been by her side through her past family struggles.

Fashion/costume designer Michael Costello writes, “It’s ok Britney your real friends and fans know the truth they love you we all love you. God sees everything and only he can judge. Stay strong like you have been and continue to be you and do you.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Beauty expert Tamanna Roashan also got right to the point by commenting, “NEVER STOP SPEAKING YOUR TRUTH BRIT!”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Although there may not be a mendable road ahead for the Spears sisters, it can be assumed that Britney will continue to speak out against Jamie Lynn until the world knows her own, and perhaps the real version of, the truth.