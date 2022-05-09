Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s secret wedding date has been set

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have officially picked their wedding date. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The wedding bells are ringing as Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari have officially picked the date for their special day.

The couple first met while on the set of her Slumber Party music video back in 2016. Asghari popped the question to his now-fiance in September of 2021, and the two have shown nothing but excitement for their wedding ever since.

After Spears recently announced her pregnancy in April, it became especially unknown when the couple planned to tie the knot.

Sam Asghari told his followers their wedding date had been set

In an Instagram Story post on Sunday, Asghari shared a picture of the couple kissing behind Spears, holding up her wedding ring to the camera. He started off the post to wish his wife-to-be a happy Mother’s Day – as a soon-to-be mother of three.

“Our lives has been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen,” he wrote on the photo.

He also took the opportunity to share the exciting announcement that he and Spears had officially chosen a date for their wedding, although it will not be shared until afterward.

“Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after,” he said.

Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

Although the special date may not be disclosed, there’s one day that fans can most definitely rule out – July 11. Asghari shared a screenshot of a direct message from a user who first speculated the date was significant after he posted a photo of a slurpie from the convenience store.

“DUE DATE,” the user guessed after seeing Asghari’s drink. When he then posted about the wedding date being set, the user then again messaged Asghari in speculation of 7-11 being the upcoming wedding date.

“No! 7-11 is a convenience store with a great candy selection,” Asghari wrote on top of the photo.

Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

Spears and Asghari on waiting until after the baby is born to get married

Since Britney Spears first shared her pregnancy announcement with her Instagram followers in April, fans of the singer have speculated when she and Asghari will officially say “I do.”

After some controversy on the social media platform, especially with Spears referring to Asghari as her “husband” already over the past few months, a source close to Spears cleared up a bit of the timeline for the couple’s future plans.

The source told Hollywood Life that the two plan on waiting until after their future baby is born to have their wedding. Instead, they plan on taking their time during the length of the pregnancy to fully plan the wedding of their dreams.

“Britney and Sam are being playful with each other, and they are not married,” the source said. “She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now.”

Although the date may be kept a secret, it’s safe to assume Spears and Asghari will be sharing more sneak peeks and updates on both the wedding and pregnancy in the months to come.