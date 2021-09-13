Fans urge Britney Spears to get a prenup following Sam Asghari engagement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently announced their engagement. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

It looks like Britney Spears and her longtime beau Sam Asghari are going to be together ’til the world ends! The A-list couple just announced their engagement via Instagram.

These two lovebirds first met in October 2016 on the set of Spears’s music video for her song Slumber Party. In a 2018 issue of Men’s Health, Asghari shared details about their meet-up. He told the outlet, “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies.”

However, he made a small fumble when first introducing himself to the pop icon. Asghari recounted the event: “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’ I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

But, the 27-year-old personal trainer had won Spears over, as now, three years later, they are engaged.

Britney Spears announced their engagement

The Toxic singer took to Instagram to share the news of her big announcement. She posted a video of herself standing beside Asghari, smiling and showing off her diamond ring. Captioning it, Spears wrote, “I can’t f***ing believe it,” with a series of diamond ring emojis.

In the short video, the star is rocking red highlights and her signature dark eye makeup. She paired a black choker necklace with a pale pink shirt.

Asghari also shared an image on his account. His photo features the two kissing in the background while the camera focuses on Spears’ ring finger. The close proximity gives a more clear view of Spears’ ring and her freshly painted manicure, red french tips.

Britney Spears’ fans are split on the news

As expected, many fans and peers have congratulated the Princess of Pop’s major news. At the time of reporting, Spears’ post already has over one million likes. Socialite Paris Hilton wrote, “Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!” Fashion designer Christian Siriano and singer Kesha also shared happy messages with the singer. However, other messages were less than kind.

Many instantly flocked to Spears’ comment section to leave messages urging her to get a prenup and protect her riches. Messages as such surround the big announcement with an unsettling aura.

One fan commented, “Still don’t know about the dude Sam so protect your assets Britney! Make sure to get that prenup girl!”

Podcast host Chris Stedman tweeted that the top comment on Spears’s post was actor Octavia Spencer encouraging Spears to get a prenup. Stedman also made a joke about the actor’s meme-able movie Ma. The comment has over seven thousand likes.

The top comment on Britney Spears’s engagement announcement post lmao pic.twitter.com/hcLhVcRxUj — Chris Stedman (@ChrisDStedman) September 12, 2021

The news about Spears’ recent engagement comes after the popstar’s father filed to end the conservatorship that has stripped her away from many of her personal freedoms for almost a decade. In the past, Spears claimed that during her conservatorship, she suffered from being drugged and abused.