Britney Spears teases fans with a sneak peek of her wedding veil and her new cat

Britney Spears’ latest post included her new cat lying on her wedding veil. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Not only does Britney Spears have a baby on the way, but she also introduced her followers to the latest member of the family – her new cat Wendy.

The Toxic superstar shared a photo of a brown spotted cat looking directly into the camera with bright green eyes.

Spears is no stranger to having pets in the house, as she has often shared her white Australian shepherd named Sawyer with her followers since getting him back in February.

Britney Spears’ photo showed her new cat on top of her wedding veil

Britney’s cat Wendy was seen lying on top of her all-white wedding veil in the photo. Spears is currently engaged to her fiancé Sam Asghari, who proposed in September of 2021.

“Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

The two have recently said that after finding out about her pregnancy, they plan to push the wedding back until after the baby is born.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, a source close to Britney said that the two plan on taking the length of her pregnancy to take their time and plan the wedding of their dreams.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Britney and Sam are being playful with each other, and they are not married,” the source stated. “She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that, and she will have nine months to plan her dream wedding now.”

Spears on her new cat Wendy in a previous post

When it comes to showing off her new feline family member, Spears told her followers earlier this year that she added both a dog and a cat to her family. In a video post that solely consisted of her new puppy Sawyer, she mentioned that she would also be introducing her cat on social media sometime in the future.

“I also have a new cat and will introduce her later but i watched a documentary on cats last night,” Spears wrote in the post’s caption. “Such intelligent animals … dogs think people are God … cats don’t because they know better !!!! Thought that was a cool line!!!”

She also gave specific details about her new “mini cheetah.”

“My cat is French and very peculiar … she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it … she’s extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah 🐆 !!!! Me and security couldn’t find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again,” she wrote.

Although she did tease getting her cat back in February, she didn’t officially share a photo of her recent addition until now. Welcome to the family, Wendy!