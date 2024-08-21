Richard Simmons’ cause of death confirmed by his brother

Fitness icon Richard Simmons died suddenly on July 13 at age 76, and his cause of death has been revealed.

Simmons’ death has been officially ruled accidental, according to his brother, Lenny Simmons, who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE. On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Simmons family spokesperson, Tom Estey, released a statement confirming the details.

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny received a call from the LA Coroner’s office,” Estey stated.

“The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental, caused by complications from recent falls, with heart disease being a contributing factor.”

Per the report, the toxicology report was negative, aside from the prescribed medication that is not specified.

The statement concluded, “The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Richard Simmons was found dead by his housekeeper

The fitness icon was found deceased on August 13 by his longtime housekeeper, just a day after celebrating his 76th birthday, a fact previously confirmed by his publicist, Tom Estey.

Although the Los Angeles Police Department stated that “there is no foul play,” the cause of death was initially deferred pending further testing. Reports had surfaced earlier that Simmons fell at home on August 12 after feeling dizzy, telling his housekeeper he might seek medical attention the following day if his condition did not improve.

Simmons was active on social media shortly before his death, adding to the speculation that his death was sudden.

Simmons had spoken exclusively to PEOPLE just two days before his death, sharing his plans to celebrate his 76th birthday.

“I’ll blow out a candle,” he joked, “but the candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I’m a vegetarian.” He added, “I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

Richard Simmons’s health battle before his death

In the months leading up to his death, Simmons had been dealing with a series of health challenges, including a basal cell carcinoma diagnosis in March 2024. His medical team identified the skin cancer, typically found on sun-exposed areas like the face, neck, and arms, beneath his eye.

Although basal cell carcinoma is common and highly treatable, this diagnosis, along with a rare birth defect and his lifelong battle with obesity, had greatly impacted his later years, contributing to his withdrawal from public life.

As the fitness community mourns his loss, many have taken to social media to remember Simmons for his iconic contributions to health and wellness.

His final message to fans, shared on social media, expressed gratitude for their birthday wishes and a deep appreciation for their ongoing support.