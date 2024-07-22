Richard Simmons’ staff share last photo and final message before his death

Richard Simmons’ final social media post has been shared in his memory, following his death at the age of 76.

The beloved fitness coach passed away at his Los Angeles home on July 14, just one day after his birthday.

Authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected, as reported earlier by Monsters and Critics.

In a touching tribute, Simmons’ staff revealed his last prepared message and photo on social media on Saturday, July 20.

“Richard worked very hard on his posts for you. He had many ideas and would work ahead … going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting,” his team wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The statement continues by revealing that Simmons on weekends, would typically post a photo with a caption. He selected and crafted weekend posts by Friday, and the last photo was scheduled to be released on the Sunday before his death on Saturday.

The post, planned for Sunday, July 14, featured Simmons smiling, sporting gray hair, and dressed in a bright orange NASA space suit in front of a colorful background.

The caption read, “Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard.”

Here is the post Richard had planned for you for Sunday July 14, 2024.



“Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars.

Love,

Richard” pic.twitter.com/aatT3LkrsT — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 20, 2024

Richard Simmons was buried in a private funeral

Simmons was laid to rest in a private funeral on Friday, July 19, surrounded by close family and friends. His brother, Lenny Simmons, shared a statement with PEOPLE via Simmons’ longtime publicist, Tom Estey:

“Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends. We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.”

There appears to be no plans for a public funeral for his fans as the fitness guru left the public eye many years before his death.

Richard Simmons’s cause of death remains a mystery

TMZ reported that Simmons’ death certificate does not list a manner of death, indicating that the cause is still pending an investigation. This leaves some mystery surrounding the circumstances of his passing.

According to the outlet, Richard Simmons’ death certificate offers a glimpse into his private life, which is particularly intriguing given his reclusive nature in his final years.

Notably, the certificate states that Simmons was a bachelor at the time of his death and had never been married. Despite never publicly addressing his sexuality, Simmons was widely regarded as a queer icon.

Simmons’ mannerisms, speech, and style led many to view him as part of the queer community.

In addition, Simmons was supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, often appearing in LGBTQ+ media and participating in events that celebrated diversity and inclusion.