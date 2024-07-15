Richard Simmons refused medical treatment following bathroom fall before death

Richard Simmons, the iconic fitness guru renowned for his flamboyant workout tapes prominently through his Sweatin’ to the Oldies from the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 76.

Authorities believe his death may be linked to a fall he suffered in his bathroom.

Police were alerted by a 911 call from Simmons’ housekeeper shortly before 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, they pronounced the beloved star dead at the scene.

While no foul play is suspected, officials are currently investigating the death as due to natural causes.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Simmons was very active on social media in the days leading to his sudden death.

Richard Simmons refused medical treatment after a bathroom fall

According to TMZ, the housekeeper attempted to persuade Simmons to see a doctor after he fell, but he declined, preferring to stay home to celebrate his birthday.

Simmons reportedly felt dizzy before the fall but assured his housekeeper he might seek medical attention the following Saturday.

Despite her pleas for him to see a doctor that night, Simmons insisted on staying home. She then helped him back to bed.

According to the report, Simmons showed no visible signs of injury, such as bumps, bruises, or bleeding, following the fall.

It remains unclear whether the dizziness or fall directly contributed to his death.

Richard Simmons’ health issues and public disappearance timeline

In 2014, fans of Richard Simmons became concerned as the fitness icon ceased public appearances. Through representatives, he said that he was winding down and left the door open as to whether he would make a return.

In 2016, concerns grew as Simmons’ friends admitted they hadn’t seen him in two years, leading to rumors he was being “held hostage” at his home, which he denied.

Later, in 2016, Simmons was hospitalized after reportedly displaying unusual behavior. He reassured fans with a statement: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and concern after hearing I was in the hospital. I was dehydrated and needed some fluids, and now I am feeling great! Summer is here—drink plenty of liquids. Big hugs and kisses for caring.”

In 2017, the podcast Missing Richard Simmons delves into his disappearance and personal life. Simmons declined to participate, but an LAPD welfare check confirmed that he was fine.

In 2022, TMZ released an investigation titled What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, claiming that Simmons underwent a double knee replacement, which led him to retire and withdraw from the spotlight.

Last year, Simmons celebrated his 75th birthday and shared a rare update with his fans.

In March, Simmons alarmed fans with a post stating, “I’m dying,” but later clarified it was intended as an inspirational message. He apologizes, writing, “Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard.”

In the same month, Simmons reveals a skin cancer diagnosis but assures his followers that his doctors “got all the cancer cells out.”