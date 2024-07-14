Richard Simmons’ brother announces ‘exciting ventures’ from the late fitness legend

Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness guru known for his infectious energy and positivity, has died at the age of 76.

His brother, Lenny Simmons, honored his legacy and encouraged fans to embrace Richard’s unrelenting positivity rather than mourn his death.

In a heartfelt statement posted on Richard’s official Facebook page, Lenny reflected on his brother’s unexpected death and enduring impact.

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother,” Lenny wrote. “I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives.”

“He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.”

Lenny also mentioned that Richard was excited about future projects and asked for privacy during this difficult time. “We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

Richard Simmons reportedly fell in his bathroom

Authorities responded to a 911 call from Simmons’ housekeeper on Saturday, July 13, at his Los Angeles residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CNN, Richard’s longtime publicist, Tom Estey, confirmed the news, saying, “The world has truly lost an angel.”

Law enforcement sources indicated that Simmons had fallen in his bathroom the night before, which may have contributed to his death. No foul play is suspected, and his death is being investigated as natural causes.

Just days before his passing, Richard shared with PEOPLE his plans for a simple 76th birthday celebration without cake, opting instead for a candle on a zucchini due to his vegetarian lifestyle. He mentioned he might allow himself a small treat, like a Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie.

He expressed gratitude for his life and health and said he intended to spend his birthday helping others, as he did every day.

“I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

What are Richard Simmons’ future projects to be released posthumously?

Richard Simmons had largely stepped out of the public eye since 2014, eventually closing his famed Beverly Hills fitness studio, Slimmons, in November 2016.

During his absence, rumors about his well-being circulated, including speculations that he was being held against his will. Both Richard and Lenny dismissed these claims, explaining that he simply needed time to rest.

Given Richard Simmons’ enduring legacy as a fitness icon and his boundless energy and creativity, it is likely that his team and estate will continue to release archival footage, interviews, and perhaps even unreleased fitness routines.

Additionally, there could be posthumous publications of his writings or collaborations, potentially including motivational books, cookbooks, or even a movie.

His brand, synonymous with joy, health, and self-acceptance, might also be extended into new merchandise lines or digital platforms, ensuring that his positive impact continues to inspire and motivate people for years to come.