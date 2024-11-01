Prince Harry’s latest solo appearance features a nod to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry had yet another appearance without his wife, Meghan Markle, or his children, Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet, in attendance.

He has recently traveled the world solo, while Meghan has stayed home doing her own thing closer to her kids. It seems that Prince Harry is continuing alone.

Prince Harry and Meghan spent Valentine’s Day together while working for their Invictus Games charity, but Prince Harry worked alone at a new event for the same charity.

Meghan has tried several ways to launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but to no avail. The royal couple needs to generate income somehow, and this new solo traveling may be it.

Prince Harry and Meghan may be trying to rebrand themselves as single entities rather than as a couple since their “couple” brand of Harry and Meghan isn’t working well for them.

Despite this new strategy the royal couple may be employing, Prince Harry is leaving signs that he still loves Meghan and is still very much a couple.

Prince Harry’s simple gesture to Meghan Markle spotted in video

Prince Harry attended a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) briefing on behalf of his charity, The Invictus Games, on October 30. The Invictus Games helps wounded warriors worldwide heal from their wounds through competitive sporting games. They also offer rehabilitative services for the wounded, sick, and injured service men and women.

Prince Harry attended the NATO conference via a video that features a subtle sign of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan.

#InvictusGames demonstrate the unconquerable soul of veterans



Tap to learn more ⤵️ — NATO (@NATO) October 31, 2024

The Invictus Games Foundation shared on its webpage that, in addition to their Patron, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the CEO Dominic Reid OBE, Chairman Lord Allen, and deputy CEO Richard Smith CBE were in attendance to share the foundation’s objective with NATO officials.

A photo of Meghan on their wedding day can be seen on the desk behind Prince Harry in the background of the video feed in which he appeared.

The inclusion of the photo could be a simple nod to Meghan and show that she is with Prince Harry in spirit even if they aren’t together during the work he does for charity.

Royal Family updates

Queen Camilla has her special that will air on ITV. It is named Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors. The topic is raising awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors is a new documentary following The Queen as she works to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence.



Coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX@RoyalFamily #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/Skag5BziH7 — ITV (@ITV) November 1, 2024

Kate Middleton is working with her husband, Prince William, to help preserve our oceans, a cause the Earthshot Prize is championing.

Prince William mentioned Prince Harry in a touching tribute for a video that hopes to end homelessness in the United Kingdom.