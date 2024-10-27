Prince William breaks the silence on his brother Prince Harry in touching tribute

Despite their estranged relationship, Prince William opened up about his brother, Prince Harry, as he mentioned childhood memories in a new documentary.

Prince Harry has been at odds with Prince William since his book Spare, which spilled many family secrets and allegations about the Royal family.

Other than a birthday message for Prince Harry’s milestone 40th birthday, instigated by a post from King Charles and shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton, there seems to be no other contact between the princes.

The last time the brothers saw each other was at a memorial service for Lord Robert Fellowes, their uncle, and as Monsters and Critics have reported, they did not speak to each other publicly.

Now, Prince William has mentioned his brother in a documentary by The Prince and The Royal Foundation about the struggle to end homelessness.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Prince William spoke about his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who took him and his brother to The Passage, a home for the unhoused when he was a child.

Prince William mentions his estranged brother, Prince Harry, in a new documentary

If King Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, did anything right in the upbringing of their boys, Prince William and Prince Harry, it would instill in them a charitable spirit.

Both princes spend countless hours serving others through The Diana Award, WellChild, The Invictus Games, and many other charities.

Prince Harry has even spent time away from home traveling the world for his charitable endeavors, which focus on helping others.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness is a documentary that is coming out soon. It showcases the possible end to homelessness in the United Kingdom and beyond.

In the trailer shared on YouTube, Prince William spoke about a time Princess Diana took him and his brother to learn about the plight of others.

Prince William shared a touching tribute to his mother and recounted a time when she brought him and his brother, Prince Harry, to The Passage, a charity that helps people find housing.

Prince William said, “My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was anxious about what to expect.”

Prince William is teaching his children about homelessness as well

Sky News reports that Prince William is already sharing about homelessness with his children on the way to school.

He shared that sometimes the children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, ask about people they see on the way to school. “The first few times, I thought, ‘Do I bring this up, or should I wait to see if they notice?’ Sure enough, they did. They were sort of in silence when I said what was going on.”

Prince William seems to be sharing many family stories in this documentary, which will certainly be worth watching for fans of the Royal Family.