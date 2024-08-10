Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, reportedly suffers a costly mishap

Meghan Markle celebrated her forty-third birthday on August 4, but she hasn’t seemed to be having a fun, carefree time lately.

The interview with Jane Pauley about a new initiative that aired on the royal’s birthday included a line of questioning that Meghan didn’t expect and caused an alleged meltdown.

The Parents’ Network, officially launched on Meghan’s birthday, is part of her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation and the subject of an interview by Jane Pauley.

Unfortunately, the host, Jane Pauley, asked Meghan about her suicidal thoughts and feelings, which led her to say she hadn’t “scraped the surface” of them, leading some to speculate what that means for The Royal Family.

Now, reports of delays and costs for Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard, surfaced during her birthday month.

Meghan began sending baskets of jam to her influencer friends, including Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and Nacho Figueras, ahead of her hoped-for global launch.

Meghan’s brand is having trademark troubles

Meghan has been trying to launch her brand of jams and other items for American Rivieria Orchard in conjunction with her Netflix series that has recently finished filming.

However, there have been some problems with yoga mats and picnic labels that were incorrectly labeled, according to the Independent, and the mistake will cost almost $11,500 to fix.

The Daily Mail reports that a source close to Meghan has confirmed, “American Riviera Orchard has received several Notices of Irregularity requesting clarifications on goods and services as well as the reclassification of certain items.”

Everything related to the products needs to ship in time with the streaming of her new Netflix cooking show.

According to the Independent, the streaming service Netflix is reportedly taking over the commercial production of the products and is expected to pay for the costs involved in the endeavor.

It will be exciting to see what Meghan offers for sale and how it will tie in with her cooking show. Perhaps she will provide cookware or wine alongside her jam pots for sale.

Royal news recap

King Charles is soon expected to vacation in Balmoral, Scotland, and reportedly plans to discuss the monarchy’s future without Prince Harry or Meghan’s attendance.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, has been spending time in Paris for the Olympics, giving Team GB their medals.

Prince Wiliam has posted on X (formerly Twitter) his thanks and excitement for London’s Air Ambulance Charity meeting their donation goal.

Fantastic news! This is going to have a life-saving impact.



A huge thank you to everyone who donated 🚁 W https://t.co/ty5tYv0q9g — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 9, 2024

There is still time for Kate Middleton to appear at the Olympics in Paris. It would be great to see her alongside her husband, Prince William.