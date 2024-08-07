Here’s why Kate Middleton may miss the Olympics as a royal expert shares she’d ‘love to go’ to Paris

Kate Middleton, like many people worldwide, may be following the 2024 Olympics that are taking place in Paris during this time.

This year’s Olympics will end on August 11, 2024, and a royal expert has shared what could be holding Kate back from attending.

Kate has missed many outings this year while taking her preventative chemotherapy. She was recently well enough to attend Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton.

That outing was so exciting for fans of the Royal Family that, as Monsters and Critics reported, the sunglasses Princess Charlotte wore went viral. Everyone wanted them for their children.

As an avid sports fan, Kate would surely want to attend the Olympics to watch some sporting events if she could, and a royal expert knows what may be stopping her.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Express has reported that Prince William is expected to attend the Olympics and may take the two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Kate remains unconfirmed.

Whether Kate goes to Paris or not depends on doctors, says a royal expert

During a long-awaited update from Kate on her health, she said that how she feels could change day to day, and such is the life of someone taking chemotherapy.

Kensington Palace has been reluctant to say if Kate will be at any event because, depending on how she feels that day, she may have to pull out at the last minute.

Whether Kate will travel to Paris to join her husband, Prince William, and children at the Olympics depends on how she feels and whether her doctors allow it.

Phil Dampier told The Sun, “I’m sure Kate would love to go to Paris with William to watch some events, but whether she does or not would depend on the advice of her doctors.”

Kate has so much at stake as a future Queen and mother to her children that she is unlikely to ignore her doctor’s advice.

It would be great to see Kate at the Olympics alongside her family. The last Olympics she and Prince William attended was in 2012 for the London Games, according to People.com.

Prince William and Kate are spotlighting homelessness in a new post

In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), Kate and Prince William highlight how art can help those unhoused or have been in the past.

Art can be a powerful tool to help those with lived experience of homelessness, enabling people to share what happened to them and recover from the trauma of their experience. https://t.co/SKNutCTdiV — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 7, 2024

Homewards, a Royal Foundation helping to prevent homelessness, has collaborated with the Eleven Eleven Foundation and the Saatchi Gallery to share pieces of art made by those who have experienced homelessness.