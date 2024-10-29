Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attempts to change their ‘toxic’ brand revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has been under scrutiny recently since the couple has attended events separately.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, everyone has asked if the royal couple is headed for a split since Meghan stayed home with the children while Prince Harry traveled the globe.

Prince Harry was away from home for several weeks recently on a trip that spanned New York City, the United Kingdom, and Africa, while Meghan stayed home and attended events closer to home.

It may be better for Prince Harry and Meghan’s young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet if one parent stays home while the other goes on an extended “work trip.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s travel decisions may be rooted in something as simple as a parenting plan or part of a more significant move to help their brand, as some experts are starting to suggest.

Prince Harry and Meghan are a duo, and their brand as a team hasn’t done well since the famous Oprah interview in 2021, but an expert thinks that the royal couple may be trying to change things up.

Prince Harry and Meghan may become Prince Harry or Meghan

The Mirror reports that Meghan going on a red carpet without Prince Harry and Prince Harry galavanting worldwide may be part of a plan to fix their “toxic” brand, says PR expert Ed Coram James.

He said, “Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo. Call it ‘Harry and Meghan,’ or… ‘the Sussexes,’… whatever you like. The fact is that for years, they have become synonymous with one another.”

Prince Harry and Meghan seem to be trying to change this perception as they go on separate trips and events to get people to see that they are two different brands, “Prince Harry” or “Meghan Markle,” instead of the duo of the married royal couple.

Ed Coram James went on to say that since the royal couple are thought arrogant, immature, or spoiled, they need to be seen in a new light and put as much distance as they can from their old brand, saying they must “dissociate themselves from the brand that had achieved such labels in the first place.”

If Prince Harry and Meghan are successful, they could rebrand themselves as a hardworking, loyal, and humble couple willing to help others with their charitable endeavors.

