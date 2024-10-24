Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘going their seperate ways’ as impending split speculation grows

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage in trouble, and are they “going their separate ways” as several royal sources keep whispering?

The royal couple has been making news lately with separate outings while Prince Harry traveled abroad for charitable endeavors.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Prince Harry attended several functions in New York City, including stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon before heading to the United Kingdom and Africa.

Meghan Markle was spotted on the red carpet at an event for a friend while Prince Harry was miles away from home, and this only fueled more rumors that they may be separating.

These rumors led Royal insider Jenni Bond to speculate to the Mirror that these separate events may be “better” for the kids since traveling apart lets one of the parents stay home with the children.

Speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan may be heading towards a separation or divorce keeps plaguing the Royal couple, even appearing in their hometown newspaper.

Prince Harry and Meghan cannot get away from separation rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the stylish town of Montecito, California, known as a celebrity enclave with stars like Oprah Winfrey or Gwyneth Paltrow, to escape the spotlight of Royal life.

It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan cannot escape the rumors that their marriage may be in trouble, even in their new hometown, which they seem to love and support.

Meghan and Prince Harry have promoted small businesses in Montecito, including what seems to be their new favorite bookstore, Godmothers.

Now, they may be waking up to more speculation about their marriage, this time from the newspaper of their new hometown, The Montecito Journal.

One of the columnists, a former Royal reporter, Richard Mineards, is bringing news that Prince Harry and Meghan may be separated to their small town and perhaps to their breakfast table if they are subscribers.

Among the news about Prince Harry and Meghan’s separate appearances, Richard has said that the couple “are going their separate ways” and revealed that they live “increasingly separate lives,” attributing this to British Royal experts.

Any time the Royal couple is seen out separately, or if they should change any jewelry such as rings, speculation grows that they may split, and Royal experts or insiders weigh in on a possible split.

This is the first time their hometown journal has mentioned the rumors, which may hit Prince Harry and Meghan hard since it is coming from their beloved community.

