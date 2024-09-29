Prince Harry’s unexpected Tonight Show visit surprised more than just the viewers

Prince Harry recently set off on a grand tour of New York City and attended several charitable events.

Prince Harry, who went on the trip without Meghan Markle, spoke at various events, including the Diana Awards, The Clinton Global Initiative, and the Halo Trust.

Prince Harry’s week was not only work-related, even though he and Meghan tirelessly labored for their charitable causes.

Any chance they can get, the royal couple will jet off to lend support from the Invictus Games to help school children in other countries as they did for their Colombia trip.

During his recent New York City trip, Prince Harry visited a tattoo parlor, as People Magazine reports, and a fun haunted maze with Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon invited Prince Harry to visit a haunted maze, much to the delight of the surprised workers in the labyrinth.

Jimmy Fallon surprises everyone with Prince Harry as his guest

Prince Harry at a haunted house in New York City with Jimmy Fallon was not on anyone’s bingo card for 2024, yet it happened recently.

Jimmy Fallon, who is currently in a voting war with Live with Kelly and Mark’s Mark Consuelos over the sexiest talk show host, just upped his game by inviting Prince Harry to his show.

The clip of the haunted house shows a funny, swearing Prince Harry being scared silly as he surprises the workers.

Royal family fans could not get enough of seeing Prince Harry in the clip shared by Jimmy Fallon.

Fans reacted immediately, sharing how “down to earth” Prince Harry was during the clip. A fan called Prince Harry a “great sport” for getting through the maze. Another fan spoke about the haunted house actors, saying, “Omg, love how the actors in that particular room were shocked” when they found out they were scaring Prince Harry.

Other fans could not believe how funny it was when the workers realized it was indeed Prince Harry that they were scaring. One fan thanked Jimmy and Prince Harry; another called it “so funny” and “hilarious.”

One fan commented that Prince Harry “remains chivalrous even in a haunted house.” His royal upbringing is apparent even in silly situations like this one.

One last fan said of Prince Harry’s giggle, “Cracks me up. You’re a good sport. That was an impressive haunted house!”

Royal Family updates:

King Charles and Queen Camilla were on hand to celebrate 25 years of the Scottish Parliament.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Prince William shared his newest call to action at the Clinton Global Initiative via a video message.

Kate Middleton is working on her part in the Royal Family’s annual Christmas concert.

Meghan Markle stayed behind while Prince Harry spent his week in New York City, as her staffers defended her against her “Duchess Difficult” and “Dictator in Heels” titles.