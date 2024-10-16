Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a new European escape

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased a new European vacation home near their royal cousin Princess Eugenie.

Meghan and Prince Harry don’t have a home in the United Kingdom that is a private retreat since they gave up Frogmore Cottage when they moved to the United States several years ago.

Prince Harry seems to have had trouble seeing his ailing father, King Charles, on his recent visits to the UK, and a new vacation home may help him see him more often.

King Charles isn’t getting any younger, and there is a great fear that his grandchildren, Prince Harry’s son, Prince Archie, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, may not see him again, especially during his cancer woes.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s main home remains in Montecito, California, near good friends Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, but there are reports that they have bought a house in Portugal.

The Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry and Meghan have bought a home at the exclusive CostaTerra Gold and Ocean Club near Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry and Meghan to join other A-list celebs at this exclusive club

Prince Harry and Meghan may be joining the likes of George Clooney and Sharon Stone, both of whom reportedly own homes at the exclusive property of Mike Meldman, who was co-owner of Casamigos with George, according to The Portugal News.

The CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club is an exclusive property with an even more exclusive clientele featuring the rich and famous, and Prince Harry and Meghan would fit right in with the crowd.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack, bought property at the Costa Terra resort, which is no coincidence. Jack worked as the European Commercial Manager for Casamigos when George Clooney and Mike Meldman owned it. Prince Harry and Meghan are joining the party and will be able to enjoy time away at the exclusive property dubbed the “Hamptons of Portugal,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

The royal couple reportedly visited Princess Eugenie there last year after spending time at the Invictus Games in Germany.

