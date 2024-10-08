Prince Harry’s time away from Meghan Markle could be ‘better for the children,’ says a royal expert

Prince Harry has recently spent considerable time away from Meghan Markle, working for his charities and other endeavors.

Prince Harry has been traveling from his home in Montecito, California, where he lives with Meghan and their two children.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are 5 and 3 years old, respectively, and have not accompanied him on his travels away from home.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Prince Harry, who turned 40 last month, has traveled solo since he and Meghan were spotted celebrating Tyler Perry’s birthday.

After these celebrations, Prince Harry went to New York City for several charitable and fun events before traveling to the United Kingdom for a WellChild event.

Could Prince Harry’s travels, which even took him to Johannesburg, Africa, for another of his charities, Sentebale, which he helped establish in 2006, hurt his marriage or relationship with his children?

A Royal insider reveals this time away may be ‘better for the children’

Since Prince Harry has been away from home for over three weeks with all this travel, some could question if he and Meghan are leading separate lives and having troubles in their marriage.

It is not uncommon for Meghan not to travel to the United Kingdom when Prince Harry goes, but she has traveled to Africa with him after one of his trips home.

What is odd is the time that Prince Harry has been away this time, with three weeks really out of the norm for him.

One Royal insider has said that Prince Harry going on one long trip instead of several shorter trips may be something he and Meghan have planned.

Prince Harry’s recent trips have included New York City, London, and Johannesburg, all subsequent weekends, and he hasn’t traveled home to Montecito during any of it.

He may be lumping all his travel commitments into one long stretch so that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not hurt by the chaos that coming home for a day or two could cause.

The Mirror reports that Royal correspondent Jenni Bond said, “Maybe it’s better for his kids as well, for him to disappear for a fortnight and then be at home – rather than lots of comings and goings.”

It could be that instead of troubles at home, Prince Harry is simply trying to get his obligations out of the way so he can spend an extended time at him with Meghan and the kids.

Meghan helps out a ‘grateful’ friend on a red carpet

While Prince Harry is away with his charitable commitments, Meghan has been holding down things at home.

She was recently spotted on a red carpet helping her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala.

Kelly said she was “grateful” to share the night with one of her closest friends, Meg. Meghan has been friends with Kelly for over a decade, reports Hello Magazine.

Kelly and her husband, Trevor Engleson, tragically lost their son George in 2022, and Meghan has been a constant source of help to the family since then.

Meghan accompanied Kelly on the red carpet at the fundraising gala while Prince Harry was away on his trip.