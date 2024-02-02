Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day plans revealed

It isn’t every day that a young woman can marry the man of her dreams who happens to be a prince as well, just like it isn’t every day a prince can marry a successful actress.

Yet that is the love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple that married in 2018 in front of the world may have trouble topping that for holidays like Valentine’s Day.

They even romantically exchanged personal vows before their public wedding; they were that much in love with each other.

Harry and Meghan have revealed their plans for this year’s Valentine’s, and they are traveling to a place that is near and dear to them both.

Recently spotted in Jamaica for what is being called a “date night” at the Bob Marley movie premier, this couple has shown they will go to great lengths for romance.

So, how do you top Jamaica in the windy, cold month of February? Harry and Meghan aren’t planning a beach trip; no, it is somewhere cold and a working trip on top of a romantic getaway.

Harry and Meghan are heading to Vancouver for a working holiday

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 organization has revealed that Harry and Meghan will be traveling to Vancouver for a romantic yet working three-day holiday.

We are thrilled to be welcoming back the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations and participating nations' Winter Training Camp.



PEOPLE magazine reports that the couple will “join members of the participating nations’ Winter Training Camp, which provides an opportunity for members of the International Invictus Community.”

The idea is they all get together and practice adaptive winter sports before the next Invictus Games, which will be held there in 2025.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to help wounded members of the armed services get better physically and mentally through sports. They want to be there for the international wounded, injured, and sick personnel worldwide.

This will give them time with the athletes and still have some romantic fun.

What could Harry and Meghan do in Whistler?

Whistler is known for its incredible skiing, and a beautiful resort there is named the Whistler Blackcomb.

If Harry and Meghan find the time after their charitable duties, they could spend some quality couple time skiing or drinking hot cocoa in a quiet corner of the resort.

The couple are avid skiers, and Meghan has expressed a desire for her children to learn to ski, according to Romper. Whether the couple’s children will be along on the trip is unknown, but they should have a great time with the kids or without them.