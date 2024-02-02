Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s last chance at fixing their Netflix deal

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, entered a life-changing deal with Netflix in 2020.

This five-year, $100 million deal is almost up, and rumors have circulated that their contract is in jeopardy and will not be extended or renewed. The couple have become the butt of jokes over this Netflix deal.

Comedian Jo Koy roasted them as Netflix executives watched at the Golden Globe Awards.

Some projects by Harry and Meghan have been canceled, including the animated series Pearl and their Spotify deal.

But there may be good news for the beleaguered royal couple since reports are surfacing from Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer.

It is the time of the year that content providers like Netflix reveal what is ahead for the coming year, and Bela dropped some hints about Harry and Meghan.

With several projects with Netflix, like Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus, and Live to Lead, they have proven they can perform, but does Netflix agree?

Netflix content officer reveals that Harry and Meghan are working on scripts

If Harry and Meghan cannot continue to prove themselves worthy of a $100 million deal, Netflix could choose to cancel them and not renew.

Deadline reports that Bela Bajaria has shared some information about Harry and Meghan that may be good news for the couple.

“They have … unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Riegg]. And they actually have… a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So, all very early development, with a movie, a TV show, and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great,” Bela Bajaria stated.

While details of these projects remain ambiguous, there is one project that Netflix may make.

Deadline has revealed that Harry and Meghan have acquired the rights to Carley Fortune’s Meet Me at the Lake book. It is about a couple who find love in their thirties. It would be amazing to see Harry and Meghan play a couple in the film.

There is speculation that Meghan may join the upcoming Suits spin-off television series set in Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan made the news recently with a trip to Jamaica to see the premiere of the new Bob Marley film.

USA Today reported on their trip to Jamaica, calling their outing a “date night” at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, Jamaica.

Video footage of their trip was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing them still very much in love as a couple.

If they can have a date night in Jamaica, who knows where they may end up for Valentine’s Day?