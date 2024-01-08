Meghan Markle and Prince Harry horribly roasted at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes were awarded to film and television stars last night in a ceremony shown worldwide.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not in attendance for their work on Netflix, they were mentioned in jokes by the host, comedian Jo Koy.

Harry and Meghan made news with their huge Netflix deal, which included a “five-year, $100 million contract with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming,” according to Forbes.

Harry and Meghan’s first show, aptly titled Harry & Meghan, was a huge success, but nothing has done well since then.

Netflix was reportedly unhappy with Harry’s project, Heart of Invictus, which has left the door open for ridicule and jokes.

Jo Koy took the opportunity to roast Harry and Meghan with two jokes during his monologue opening The Golden Globes.

Jo Koy used Harry and Meghan’s lack of success with Netflix as content for his jokes

Jo Koy joked about Harry and Meghan’s finances during the show’s first ten minutes.

He said, “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix.”

The clip can be seen on The Golden Globe’s YouTube channel.

Jo made a crack about The Crown by describing the show Succession, where he said, “Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming – oh no, that’s The Crown, that’s The Crown, I’m sorry.”

The Crown is a series about the Royal family, which is Harry’s family. Jo then referenced the star of The Crown, Imelda Staunton, and said, “The portrayal of the Queen was so good Prince Harry called her and asked her for money.”

The Independent has labeled the comedian’s jokes as “brutal.” None of his content went over well with fans.

A quick glimpse at the feedback on Jo’s Instagram shows that many did not appreciate his jokes at all. “The jokes weren’t funny,” was the consensus.

Prince Harry stood by his Netflix deal despite The Crown depicting his own mother’s death

Prince Harry continued with his massive Netflix deal even as the last season of The Crown aired the controversial storyline of Diana, Princess of Wales.

This last season of The Crown showed Harry and Prince William during their formative years after their mother’s death.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Harry could be considered a hypocrite because he takes money from Netflix as they air the scandalous storyline.

His continuation of the deal certainly will not help mend his strained relations with his dad, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.