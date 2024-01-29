Meghan Markle could join the Suits spin-off

Before Meghan Markle married a prince and became the Duchess of Sussex, she was known as Rachel Zane on a television show named Suits.

The show ran for nine seasons, with Meghan in seven of them. Now, a spin-off is in the works, and the question is whether or not Meghan will be involved.

Beatrice Springborn is the Universal International Studios boss, and she revealed late last fall that the spin-off is indeed happening and will have the “same energy and good-looking people as the original.”

After a disastrous 2023, Meghan Markle and her famous princely husband, Harry, are looking for ways to reinvent themselves.

A part as an actress or even director on the spin-off would generate income and hopefully good press for Meghan.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She tested the waters with a small part in an online ad for a company she invested in, Clevr Blends, with mixed results. Fans were not impressed, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

Rumors are circulating that Meghan will be involved in the spin-off

The creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, was on the podcast Hollywood & Levine talking about the show.

He also confirmed that the show will be coming to Los Angeles. Suits L.A. is the concept.

He promoted the podcast on X, formerly known as Twitter.

My heart got LITT up when @Chappells_Show

& I got to speak with the creator of #SUITS,@akorsh9



We asked all the questions we had for Aaron after our #SuitsOnNetflix binge including what's coming next in the SUITS multiverse (and even some Survivor too)https://t.co/d3ARfvh3oD — Rob Cesternino 🛎 (@robcesternino) January 18, 2024

The Express has reported a network insider has revealed, “Meghan Markle is being offered a massive ‘dream role’ deal to return to T.V. in a blockbuster spinoff of her hit show Suits.”

The rumors are that she could be in the show and direct an episode or two, with the insider claiming they are “prepared to pay what it takes” to bring Meghan on the show.

Since Harry and Meghan live in Montecito and the show will be filmed in L.A., it would be very convenient for her to work on the show.

Meghan had a chance to reunite with her co-stars at the Golden Globes, yet she declined

Page Six reported that Meghan was invited to join former cast members Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres on stage to present an award, but she was unavailable.

She chose not to go because of a previous commitment, which was good in hindsight.

Harry and Meghan got roasted at the Golden Globes by comedian Jo Koy.

He made fun of their Netflix deal not doing as well as they thought it would and said, “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix.”

It was better for Harry and Meghan to miss the show and the terrible jokes at their expense.

Stay tuned for updates about Meghan and her acting career as news comes out. Fans agree that it would be great to see her on television again.

