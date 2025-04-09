Prince Harry’s court appearance takes a wild turn as security steps in

Prince Harry’s latest court appearance was not drama-free, as security had to intervene to ensure his safety.

Shortly after Prince Harry’s visa case did not go his way, a judge ordered some of his information released to the public, and the prince returned to London for another court case.

One of Prince Harry’s main reasons for leaving the United Kingdom for America is the safety of his wife, Meghan Markle, and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He has an ongoing court case over reducing his security details while in the UK, which is now on appeal, but things went awry at a recent court appearance.

Prince Harry is in London at the Court of Appeal, appealing the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures decision to reduce his security detail since he is no longer a working royal.

During that appeal case, Prince Harry rushed out of the courtroom in an abundance of safety over an unruly royal family fan.

Prince Harry rushed out of the courtroom over safety concerns

While Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, is off rebranding herself with her With Love, Meghan show, Prince Harry is back in London with another court case.

As Prince Harry was in London to appeal his court case, chaos ensued. The proceedings were halted while his security team rushed him out.

During the court proceedings, an agitated woman screamed out in an apparent attempt to speak to Prince Harry before yelling at press members.

The Daily Mail reports that the unnamed woman yelled, “I support you, Prince Harry,” just before his security detail hurried the prince out of the courtroom.

She then allegedly told the journalists reporting on the proceedings in court, “If you’re members of the press, you’re the reason he’s not in England.”

Prince Harry returned to the court when things calmed down, and security escorted the distraught woman out of the courtroom.

Prince Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima KC, continued to argue that the Home Office unwarrantedly reduced the security detail needed for his and his family’s safety.

There is no hope that Prince Harry will see his dad during this trip

While Prince Harry is in London, there is no hope for a reconciliation with his estranged father, King Charles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Italy for a short trip to celebrate their anniversary.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Italy, while Prince Harry is in London. Pic credit: @theroyalfamily/Instagram

The King’s official Instagram account shared a touching post about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s twentieth wedding anniversary.

Happy anniversary to the royal couple; may they have many more years together.