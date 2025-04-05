Meghan Markle breaks her silence and reveals why she says ‘I need to work’

Now that Meghan Markle’s new show, With Love, Meghan, is out and a confirmed hit with fans, she is revealing more about her need to keep working.

Meghan seems to have it all for the casual onlooker: a prince for a husband, Prince Harry, two wonderful children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and a busy lifestyle.

She says that despite all that she already has, including an income from her husband, Prince Harry, she still needs to keep working.

Meghan was an actress before marrying into the royal family and is now building a lifestyle brand similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

Meghan rebranded her American Riviera Orchard brand into As Ever, and now that she has products to sell, they are flying off the shelves.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Once Meghan launched her jams and teas for sale on her website, Asever.com, they sold out within an hour of their release.

Meghan shares why she needs to keep working

Meghan is a go-getter, which is apparent to anyone looking at her life. Even before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan worked hard and became an accomplished actress.

Now that Meghan lives in her Montecito home with Prince Harry and her kids, she is still working to create a lifestyle brand comparable to the best. Settling into that exclusive conclave with neighbors like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres has only spurred Meghan on with her brand goals.

The New York Times reports that Meghan said, “I need to work, and I love to work,” before she pointed out that she started working at thirteen and has never been without a job.

Even though she may not need a job for the monetary benefits, since she has never been unemployed, she does not want to be now, even as a duchess.

Now that Meghan has her children, she feels that her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, tied in with her brand, As Ever, is how “I can connect my home life and my work.”

Meghan shares a favorite recipe on Instagram

Meghan shared several viral recipes on her show, With Love, Meghan, and delighted fans with new recipes on Instagram.

Although Meghan received criticism for showcasing frozen waffles, she still wants to post her recipes for her fans.

This time, Meghan shared her grandma’s banana pudding recipe.

One thing to note with Meghan is that she clarifies that it’s okay to use prepackaged items in her recipes, like vanilla pudding mix, if you don’t have time to create it from scratch.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.