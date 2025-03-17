Prince Harry dealt a major legal blow in his visa case

Prince Harry has been dealt a major blow in his visa case — after a judge ruled previously private files can be made public.

It comes amid accusations that Harry may have lied about past drug use on his visa application form when moving to the US.

The US Department of Homeland Security now has until this Tuesday, March 18, to release three files after Judge Carl Nichols ruled they must be made public.

They will still contain some redactions, which he said were “appropriate.” A fourth file will remain private.

In recent months, intense speculation has focused on Prince Harry’s visa-related stay in the US. However, for privacy reasons, some of the details about the visa and his application for it have not previously been made public.

The ruling comes after the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and Nile Gardiner, the foundation’s director, previously filed a lawsuit to obtain Prince Harry’s visa application details and his answers to specific questions, including about past drug use.

According to the Daily Mail, it is unclear if any of the files being made public will include sections about past drug use.

Prince Harry previously spoke about drug use

In Prince Harry’s book Spare, he spoke out about using drugs and other indiscretions in his youth.

This revelation raised questions about whether he may have lied on his visa application or received preferential treatment, as it is a common practice for visa applications to inquire about past drug use.

Nile Gardiner and The Heritage Foundation filed to have the documents made public after previously being refused access via a freedom of information request.

Lawsuit affects Meghan Markle and family

The ongoing visa case directly affects Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, as Monsters and Critics has reported, Meghan’s new Netflix show, With Love, Megan, is a hit with her fans and currently serving as a good distraction from Prince Harry and his legal woes.

Meghan Markle has also been posting on a new Instagram account. The American Riviera Orchard account Meghan previously used as a placeholder for her brand has now become As Ever Official.

She posted a teaser photo recently.

Meghan captioned the photo, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” -Audrey Hepburn.