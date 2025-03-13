Meghan Markle labeled ‘Merching Meg’ for cashing in on royal fame

Meghan Markle’s new show, With Love, Meghan, is causing quite a stir worldwide.

Everyone has an opinion about the would-be entrepreneur as she launches her new brand, As Ever, replacing the maligned American Riviera Orchard, even her estranged father.

Since Meghan first showed fans her jam, which she sent to select friends and influencers, everyone has been waiting for an opportunity to buy it.

Royal family members selling items is not unprecedented since King Charles and his Highgrove jam he has sold for decades.

Still, some are not happy about Meghan’s eagerness to become the next Martha Stewart and are speaking out about her drive to sell items via her new Netflix show.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meghan’s new show has started a slew of families rushing off to purchase items related to her show, everything from home goods to the clothing she wears.

Videos describing it all are showing up on TikTok.

Critics brand Meghan ‘Merching Meg’ after watching With Love, Meghan

Meghan, who corrected a friend as they called her Meghan Markle, likes to be known as a Sussex, reminding everyone she is married to a royal, Prince Harry.

She dresses to the nines when she cooks or prepares for a party, and an example is the Carolina Herrera Polka Dot Halterneck Midi-Dress. People want all of her glamor.

Each episode of Meghan’s show features finely crafted looks intended to drive sales for the fashion companies behind them.

Yet, it is all too much for some observers, who are calling Meghan out on Facebook, first for her glam and also for her trying to trade on her royal name.

Critics watching Meghan’s new show are calling the duchess out for her glam during the show.

One said, “Like everyone wears a designer dress when they cook,” while noticing that Meghan does it all without an apron. Others remarked that she “couldn’t butter toast” and that no matter what you spend for clothing, “You can’t buy class.”

Meghan Markle called classless over her new show, With Love, Meghan. Pic credit: @PrincessArmstrong/Facebook

Others call Meghan out for being fake, saying, “No one dresses like this when they are cooking!! Merching Meg as ever!”

Critics call Meghan Markle ‘Merching Meg’ for trying to sell, sell, sell. Pic credit: @PrincessArmstrong/Facebook

Meghan announces a new collaboration

Meghan took to her Instagram account to share news about her new podcast with Lemonada Media.

The podcast is Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan and debuts on April 8.

It looks like a good way for fans to learn some of the ideas behind Meghan’s new show and how she plans to market herself in the future.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.