Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking ‘irritated’ and ‘uncomfortable’ in a new clip, according to fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done a new interview with Jane Pauley that will air on Sunday, August 4 for CBS Sunday Morning.

The interview will also be available to stream on the Paramount+ service if anyone misses the show’s first airing.

Jane Pauley is interviewing the famous royal couple about their efforts to stop online bullying of younger children.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan have two young children (Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet), the royal couple wants to ensure that safeguards are in place for them and children everywhere.

Prince Harry has cited security concerns as the reason that he continues to keep Meghan and the children from the United Kingdom, and these concerns also include online bullying as well as physical threats.

Prince Harry and Meghan are sitting down with Jane Pauley to share how their foundation, The Archewell Foundation, plans to deal with this bullying, but fans are noticing something off about the couple.

Fans call Prince Harry and Meghan ‘irritated’ and ‘uncomfortable’ in a new interview clip

A clip from the interview is short —a mere 39 seconds long — but fans are noticing much of the body language between Prince Harry and Meghan.

In the clip, Meghan speaks about her children and positively glows while doing so, and then she turns to the subject of online bullying.

Prince Harry spoke up about the signs of possible suicide that first responders may miss in answer to a question from Jane Pauley. Then, Meghan’s body language changes as she blinks at her husband.

Fans shared their feelings about the clip on YouTube. One fan said, “They both look irritated and uncomfortable with each other. Their body language is off…”

Another fan said, “There are a lot of people saying that they’re living separate lives, only coming together for the appearance that they’re still together.”

Royal fans react after seeing a clip of an upcoming interview for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pic credit: @CBSSundayMorning/YouTube

A new book is making several allegations against the royals

Robert Jobson has a book coming out next week called Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, which has made startling claims against the Royal Family.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Prince Harry’s calls to King Charles are going “unanswered,” claims his friend.

Robert Jobson’s new book claims that Meghan was allegedly denied wearing Princess Diana’s jewels at her wedding.

He also claims that Meghan was supposedly the source of the “hardest” time in Kate Middleton’s life.

The book promises to be an exciting look into Kate Middleton’s life and, to a broader extent, the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.