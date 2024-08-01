Prince Harry’s friend alleges his calls to King Charles ‘go unanswered’

Prince Harry is reportedly in a predicament with his father, King Charles, and despite trying to fix things, is not getting any headway into the situation.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States for safety reasons, they have not spent much time with his royal family.

Relations with King Charles and Prince William have been at an all-time low with Prince Harry, and now a friend of his is revealing that it all may be one-sided.

Prince Harry has purportedly tried to fix things between himself and his father, whom he has not seen since a short visit lasting under an hour after King Charles announced he had cancer.

Prince Harry’s book Spare may have caused the rift between him and his father, but he has been trying to mend the fractures in his family since then.

And now, just as another book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, is about to be released, new allegations are coming out from a friend of Prince Harry’s.

King Charles lets calls from Prince Harry go ‘unanswered,’ alleges friend

A friend of Prince Harry’s has alleged that any calls made to King Charles from Prince Harry’s camp have gone unanswered.

PEOPLE is reporting that a friend of Harry said, “He gets ‘unavailable right now.’ His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

As soon as Prince Harry heard his father was battling cancer, he traveled to the United Kingdom from his home in California; he was that upset.

Since then, Prince Harry has been back in the UK for his Invictus Games but has been unable to see his dad, so the only other alternative seems to be calling him.

Yet, if these allegations are true, Prince Harry cannot get through to his father, and any olive branch he can offer his dad does not seem to be accepted.

As Monsters and Critics has previously reported, Prince Harry will not bring his wife, Meghan, back to the United Kingdom, and a family reunion where King Charles sees them and his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may never happen.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s latest interview will air on CBS

In a clip where Meghan says of her children, “They’re amazing,” the royal couple speaks to Jane Pauley about online harm for children and how all parents need to be first responders.

THIS SUNDAY: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk with Jane Pauley this Sunday about a new program supporting parents of children affected by online harm. Jane also interviews parents in the pilot program about its impact on their healing. pic.twitter.com/YNRMA86I65 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 1, 2024

Jane Pauley is interviewing them for her show, CBS News Sunday Morning, which will be available on Sunday.

This is the first interview the royal couple has filmed together since their famous Oprah interview. The collaboration looks to be an interesting conversation about a new program coming out soon.