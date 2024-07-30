Here’s Kate Middleton’s ‘hardest’ moment with Meghan Markle according to a new book

Kate Middleton has gone through many of what anyone could call her most challenging moments this year.

Kate, who is married to Prince William, undoubtedly has faced her mortality because of what doctors found after she had planned abdominal surgery necessitating preventative cancer treatments.

Kate is the mother to three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and anything cancer-related is hard to accept.

A new book by royal biographer Robert Jobson is coming out in August, and he has made several alleged revelations about Kate and the Royal Family.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen is the book in which Robert Jobson alleged that Kate had set down several rules before she married Prince William.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, the same author is alleging that one event in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death is what Kate admitted to being the “hardest thing she’d ever had to do.”

A book about Kate is alleging an interaction with Meghan was her ‘hardest’ moment

In the trying times after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ceased their working royal life, there was a definite estrangement between Prince William and Prince Harry before the late Queen’s passing.

This disaffection flowed down into Kate and Meghan’s relationship, and according to Robert Jobson, Kate found the idea of coming together as a show of unity “hard.”

According to the author of the new book, Prince William suggested a walk around Windsor Castle to show the public that the monarchy is still unified.

Newsweek reports that Robert Jobson said, “Picking up the phone to Harry, he (Prince William) suggested that they and their wives put on a show of unity for the sake of their late grandmother by viewing the floral tributes at Windsor together. Harry accepted.”

Two days after Queen Elizabeth’s death, on September 10, 2022, the four royals were photographed together for the first time since March of the same year.

Kate Middleton alongside Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Robert Jobson alleges that Kate had told another family member “that such was the extent of ill-feeling between the couples; the walkabout had been the hardest thing she’d ever had to do.”

Royal Family news and updates

The same book that alleges so many things about Kate also alleges that King Charles and Prince William fought over helicopters and safety.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Meghan Markle was just in the Hamptons at a business seminar to gain more insight into helping her lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard.

In an interview, Prince Harry revealed that he refuses to bring Meghan back to the UK, which may mean King Charles will not see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet again.