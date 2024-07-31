Meghan Markle was ‘banned’ from wearing certain jewelry, a new book alleges

A new book about Kate Middleton is coming out next week. It is full of allegations about the Royal Family, and more are being revealed daily.

First came allegations about King Charles having concerns over Prince William flying his family in a helicopter.

These fears were so intense that the king purportedly had his son sign a statement admitting he recognized what would happen in the advent of an accident.

With Prince William, the second in line to the throne, and his three young children falling in line after him, the risk may be too significant to fly in the same aircraft.

In this same book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, written by Robert Jobson, there were claims made about Meghan Markle.

According to Robert Jobson, Kate Middleton experienced the “hardest” moment with Meghan during a walkabout at Windsor Castle after the late Queen Elizabeth passed away.

Robert Jobson makes claims that Meghan could not wear Princess Diana’s jewels

If these allegations are not bad enough, there are also claims that Prince William denied Meghan Markle the chance to wear Princess Diana’s jewelry at her wedding.

Diana, the Princess of Wales, was a central figure in Prince William and Prince Harry’s lives, and wearing something that belonged to her would surely make her presence felt during Meghan’s wedding.

Robert Jobson asserts that Prince William was unhappy with the match his brother, Prince Harry, was making with Meghan Markle, the Daily Mail reports.

After Prince William unsuccessfully persuaded Prince Harry to wait a bit, he reported that he had gone to Queen Elizabeth and wanted Meghan banned from wearing any jewelry that belonged to his mom.

“William, still concerned by the match, even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother’s bride-to-be would not wear any jewelry in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank,” Robert Jobson wrote.

If this happened, it would be part of why Prince William and Prince Harry are still at odds.

Anne, The Princess Royal, visited the Olympians in Paris

Princess Anne appears in pictures shared by The Royal Family on X (formerly Twitter) while she visited Team GB, the team for Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Olympic Village.

Wonderful to pop into the Olympic Villiage to cheer on athletes competing at the @Paris2024 Olympic Games!



🥇🥈🥉 As President of the British Olympic Association, The Princess Royal has been attending events at the Games this week. pic.twitter.com/O0QwDmCfLf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 31, 2024

Princess Anne, the President of the British Olympic Association, visited the team to cheer them on ahead of their Olympic games.