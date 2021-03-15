Meghan Markle’s sister predicts that she will divorce Prince Harry

Meghan’s half sister, Samantha Markle, says she reckons the marraige will be a short-lived one. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be getting a divorce, and she suspects that Prince Harry is already considering ending the marriage.

The fallout surrounding the interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey on March 7 continues apace, as more of those affected begin to speak out.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, took to British TV a couple of days after the interview to defend himself from his daughter’s accusations of lying to her about his dealings with the tabloid press.

Mr. Markle said he had apologized a “hundred times” and claimed he only speaks to the press because his daughter refuses to make contact with him.

Samantha Markle says Meghan and Harry will have to do ‘apology tour’

Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle, has also spoken out to tell TMZ that she believes Meghan and Harry will divorce. She has said a split is inevitable unless they undergo major counseling and go on an “apology tour” to undo all the damage they’ve done to the Royal Family.

She said: “I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counseling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bull-in-a-china-shop, two-year spiel.”

Meghan’s older half-sister also said Harry must be already considering divorce: “Maybe he’s already questioning it. He has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe; come on! He’s not 12. He was in the military; he’s got to have a sense of, ‘oh my god, everything you said to me has been a lie.'”

The incendiary damming of her sister wasn’t quite finished as she added: “The minute, I believe, he [Harry] begins dissenting or pulling back from her I think it can get nasty unless he has a really good lawyer; they have really good counselors. I don’t know what it’s going to take.”

Samantha Markle regularly criticizes Meghan and Harry

Samantha has been publicly critical of her royal sister on more than one occasion and has even written a tell-all memoir called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. And she recently claimed Meghan suffers from “narcissistic personality disorder.”

When the book was announced last year, sources said that the Duchess of Sussex was “sick to her stomach” about it but had resolved not to “act bothered or upset about it in public.”

And in February of last year, the older sibling accused Meghan of being “jealous” of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who she described as “iconic [and] perfect Queen material and lovely as a family member, especially as a mother.”

At the time, Samantha also accused Meghan of disrespecting royal protocol by “throwing herself” at a potential deal with Disney.

In the now-infamous interview, Meghan told Oprah that she has had little to no relationship with Samantha for more than two decades. Meghan claimed that they don’t know each other, so she struggles to understand how she could have written a tell-all book.