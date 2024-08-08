Meghan Markle reportedly experiences a meltdown following her latest interview

Meghan Markle spent her birthday on an interview about a new initiative for her Archewell Foundation, but it seemed that it did not go how she wanted it to.

The Parents’ Network launched with an interview with Jane Pauley of the CBS Sunday Morning for its start on Sunday, August 4.

The Parents’ Network focuses on the online bullying of children and helps the parents affected by it. But one family whose son died by suicide was also interviewed.

Jane Pauley used the interview with the parents to surprise Meghan Markle with a line of questioning she was not expecting.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jane took the liberty of asking Meghan about her suicidal ideations, much to a shocked reaction by Meghan.

Meghan admitted she “wasn’t expecting it” when Jane asked her about her feelings of suicide, and reports are surfacing that Meghan later threw a fit over the questions.

Meghan was reportedly ‘annoyed’ and ‘screaming’ after the interview

Angela Levin is a royal biographer who has written books about Queen Camilla, Princess Diana, and Prince Harry. She said that Meghan had a meltdown after her latest interview experience.

The Express reported that Angela revealed of Meghan, “She was screaming at producers and very annoyed about what they asked her. She couldn’t contain her anger and fury.”

Meghan seemed to want to focus on the parents in the initiative, not her struggles with thoughts of suicide or suicidal ideations. She was reportedly upset that Jane would go there during the interview.

Angela also analyzed Prince Harry’s body language during the interview. She has studied him for long enough to write a book about him.

She said of Harry, “Harry […] looks so unhappy, the face has absolutely got no expression on. And he just looks at a complete loss. He is really lost at the moment, I think.”

The interview is on the CBS Sunday Morning X (formerly Twitter) account.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch Parents' Network to address the dangers of online harm https://t.co/fM2qyEtXis — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 4, 2024

