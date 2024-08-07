King Charles reportedly wants to ‘discuss plans for the future’ at Balmoral without Prince Harry

Every summer, members of The Royal Family vacation in Scotland at their estate in Balmoral, a favorite of Queen Elizabeth, and this summer is no exception.

The Express reports that King Charles will begin his vacation at the Castle of Mey on Scotland’s northern coast this year and then travel to Balmoral.

King Charles is supposedly going there to regroup and plan discussions with the rest of the Royal Family, except one member is not invited to attend.

A source told The Express, “It’s something he does every year to regroup, unwind, and plan for discussions he will have with members of the Royal Family when they meet at Balmoral.”

King Charles has been battling cancer this year and is still going to weekly treatments, so he may be thinking about how he wants to structure the monarchy for the future.

King Charles reportedly did not invite Prince Harry or his wife, Meghan Markle, to summer with the rest of the family in what could be a strategic move on his part.

Prince Harry has been trying to make amends with King Charles to no avail

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have reported not being invited to Balmoral this year and may not be privy to any of King Charles’s talks with everyone.

The Express reports an insider as saying, “The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind.”

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Prince Harry has repeatedly left messages for King Charles, which have gone unanswered according to reports.

This family meeting, or summit, will include King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, but not Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

According to The Daily Mail, sources have confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan will not be there because King Charles chose not to invite them.

The addition of Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, only stresses their importance in the line of succession. They are integral to King Charles’s plans.

Queen Camilla congratulates Team GB on X

According to the Olympics.com website, Team GB has been doing well in the Olympics, earning 48 medals, and Queen Camilla has congratulated them on X (formerly Twitter).

Since the Queen is a Patron of the British Equestrian Federation, she is very interested in how well the team does in the Olympics.

As Patron of the @BritEquestrian Federation, I – along with our entire country – could not be prouder of every member of @TeamGB for your tremendous tally of medals at the @Paris2024 Games. I am full of admiration for your skill, passion and determination and I send my warmest… pic.twitter.com/E8RHg9LRA1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 6, 2024

While the United States has won 89 medals and is coming in first, Great Britain is not far behind in fifth.