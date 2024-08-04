Here’s why Meghan Markle admits she ‘wasn’t expecting’ what Jane Pauley asked in new interview

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have devoted much of their lives to helping others.

The duo runs The Archewell Foundation, whose motto is “Show up, do good,” and often spend time with events for The Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded a decade ago.

And now, amid a busy season for Meghan, as she launches her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, while networking with Gwyneth Paltrow in the Hamptons, she is launching another cause for good.

The Parents Network has been created to support parents whose children have been affected by bullying caused by social media and other online means.

Jane Pauley sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan alongside other parents, some of whom lost children by suicide caused by online bullying, for her program, CBS Sunday Morning.

The interview’s main focus was on the bullying aspect of the program, although suicide and suicidal ideations were brought up, much to Meghan’s visible dismay.

Meghan revealed she ‘wasn’t expecting’ to be asked about suicidal ideations

The interview was short but informative. Jane Pauley asked pertinent questions about bullying and what parents can do to help their children.

After a couple discussed how their son’s suicide was likely because of social media, Jane sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan to get their take on the problems that smartphones and the internet pose to children.

As Jane began to tell her that since she has had experiences connecting her to these families, Meghan seemed to brace herself and rested her hands on Prince Harry’s leg as if she sensed what was to come.

Jane went on to say,” You suffered too, personally contemplating killing yourself…is what suicidal ideation is. I can see you are uncomfortable with my even going there.”

By asking Meghan about her experience with these feelings, after focusing on the suicidal ideations these children had suffered, Jane may have gotten the reaction she was looking for in her interview.

Meghan perhaps thought Jane would focus on the initiative she and Harry are launching instead of Meghan’s personal experiences, which she shared with Oprah in 2021.

Meghan said, “I wasn’t expecting it. I understand why you are, though. There is a through line…I would never want someone else to feel that way. If me voicing what I’ve overcome will save someone, I’ll take a hit for that.”

Fans of the royal couple can see the interview on the CBS Sunday Morning X (formerly Twitter) account.

Meghan Markle celebrates her 43rd birthday

Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview aired on her 43rd birthday, which is a great way to celebrate a happy occasion since they can help so many people with The Parents Network.

