Meghan Markle spotted out in The Hamptons with friends while at a business summit

Meghan Markle is trying hard to launch her new lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard.

She was recently spotted out in The Hamptons with friends for a women’s power summit, undoubtedly networking with her girlfriends.

Meghan has been soft-launching her brand for months, sending out jams to her influencer friends, as Monsters and Critics has reported.

It has been rumored that Meghan finished filming a cooking show for Netflix that will be tied to her brand.

Now, she’s flown across the country to a high-profile summit and has been photographed with several of her friends who are also in business.

One in one post, Meghan is photographed alongside Jamie Kern Lima and the host of the G9 Ventures Summer Summit, Amy Griffin.

Meghan was spotted with friends Bobbi Brown and Misha Nonoo in the Hamptons

Page Six reported that Meghan flew in a private jet to The Hamptons with her friend, Jamie Kern Lima, to learn more about business and how to help her lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard.

While there, Meghan got to mingle with some of her many girlfriends. One friend, Bobbi Brown, shared photos from the summit on Instagram. In one picture, she is featured with Meghan and another friend, Misha Nonoo.

The G9 Summer Summit is the brainchild of entrepreneur Amy Griffin. She’s invested in powerful women-led companies, such as Whitney Wolfe Herd’s Bumble, Gwenyth Paltrow’s Goop, and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Typically, women entrepreneurs and business leaders meet each summer to share and learn how to further their ventures.

Meghan has been working hard on her lifestyle brand, and this summit seems like the perfect way for her to grow her business.

Several other big names, such as Naomi Watts, Reese Witherspoon, Mariska Hargitay, and Julianne Hough, were in attendance.

Reese Witherspoon was a speaker at this summit

One famous face, actress Reese Witherspoon, spoke at Amy Griffin’s summit. Amy shared a photo of Reese with the caption saying she “is the ultimate leader-warm, authentic, powerful, inspiring all at once. She shares stories in a way that hit you right in the heart.”

Reese Witherspoon was a speaker at the same summit that Meghan Markle attended. Pic credit: @amygriffin/Instagram

According to her website, Reese’s company, Hello Sunshine, endeavors to “shine a light on where women are now and help them chart a new path forward.”

Reese would make a great business mentor for Meghan, as she has juggled being an actress, a family member, and her business ventures.