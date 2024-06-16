Meghan Markle quietly debuts a new jam for her American Riviera Orchard brand

Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being snubbed by King Charles during his birthday celebration known as the Trooping of the Colours, Meghan has made a quiet move on her lifestyle brand.

This year was supposed to be excellent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are rebranding themselves and taking on a slurry of new projects.

Instead, things seem to have ground to a halt with Meghan’s slow launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and the couple’s Netflix deal.

Meghan has not yet had any products for sale, and the only filming the couple has done for Netflix was a polo match with one of Prince Harry’s friends, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras.

Harry’s friend Nacho might be figuring out Meghan’s next move with her lifestyle brand.

Nacho, who is an Argentinian actor and professional polo player, has shared some photos that look to come from Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard brand.

Prince Harry’s friend Nacho shared a preview of a new product or two of Meghan’s on Instagram

Harry’s polo-playing friend Nacho shared on his Instagram a photo of what looks like a new flavor of jam that Meghan will be selling.

This time, the jam is labeled “raspberry” and “2 of 2.” The last time Meghan sent out jam, no flavor was named, and as many as 50 were supposedly sent out to friends and other influencers.

A family friend shared a photo of Meghan Markle’s newest product. Pic credit: @nachofigueras/Instagram

Nacho also shared a photo of a dog and a jar of dog treats that could be another product that Meghan will sell. The ribbon looks similar, and the writing resembles what is written on the jam product.

A family friend of Meghan Markle’s shared a photo of what could be a new product of Meghan’s. Pic credit: @nachofigueras/Instagram

This is exciting news for Meghan and Prince Harry’s fans. Maybe some of her products will be available to purchase soon.

While Meghan has not shared a Father’s Day message with Harry, her sister-in-law Kate sent one to Prince William

Meghan did not send any heartfelt messages for her husband, Harry, on Father’s Day as of this publication’s writing, but her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, sent one to Prince William.

The photo shared on the Prince and Princess of Wale’s Instagram account captioned, “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L 📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024.”

The emoji of a camera and the name Princess of Wales, 2024, indicate that Kate took this photo.