What could Meghan Markle’s statement that she hasn’t ‘scraped the surface’ mean for The Royal Family?

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, recently sat for an interview with Jane Pauley highlighting a new initiative named The Parents’ Network.

Jane Pauley started asking Meghan about her own experiences with suicidal ideations instead of focusing on the aspect of parents helping other parents.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Jane asked Meghan, “You suffered too, personally contemplating killing yourself…is what suicidal ideation is. I can see you are uncomfortable with my even going there.”

During the short interview, Jane spoke to parents who had lost a son to suicide because of online bullying through social media, and that segued into asking Meghan about her past.

Meghan had spoken to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about having had thoughts of suicide in the past, and Jane wanted an excellent quote for her CBS Sunday Morning show.

While Meghan was visibly upset about the subject of suicide and suicidal ideations, she admitted that she would be ok taking “a hit” if it meant helping others.

Meghan shared that she had barely ‘scraped the surface’ of her experience

After Meghan admitted to Jane that she “wasn’t expecting” to be speaking about her experiences with these types of thoughts, she said, “I haven’t scraped the surface of my experience.”

A Royal family expert asks what this could mean to The Royal Family if Meghan decides to drop a bombshell and speak about her experiences with them.

Kate Mansey wrote in The Times about Meghan: “Her latest interview is far more interesting because it leaves the door wide open for further revelations.”

She continued to ask what would happen if Meghan looked at her time at the palace: “If she does fancy a dig, there would be no end of publishers willing to offer exorbitant sums for her findings.”

The Royal family is already reeling from Robert Jobson’s new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, and its allegations.

Robert Jobson asserts that Meghan caused difficulties with Kate Middleton’s most challenging day and that Prince William denied her the wearing of any of Princess Diana’s jewels on her wedding day.

It would certainly not make members of the Royal family happy if Meghan decided to open her vault and speak her side of the story.

What is The Parents’ Network?

Prince Harry and Meghan have championed this new initiative and have formed an online support group for families dealing with the online bullying of their children.

In some extreme cases, children have committed suicide, and the bullying on social media has been so horrifying.

The new network’s motto is “No More,” and more information is available on the Archewell Foundation website.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Jane Pauley is on YouTube.

Prince Harry and Meghan seem sincere in wanting to help others cope with online bullying, and The Parent’s Network is an excellent source of information.