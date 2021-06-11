Meghan Markle may have named her daughter Lilibet as a ‘cute allusion’ to her childhood nickname, royal watcher claims

Meghan Markle may have named her daughter Lilibet in reference to her own childhood nickname. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Lilibet, the first name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, may have been inspired by Meghan’s childhood nickname, a royal commentator has claimed.

During a discussion on the Royally Obsessed podcast, host Roberta Fiorito said that a royal fan suggested in an email message that Meghan may have named her daughter Lilibet as a nod to her childhood nickname, according to Express.

Doria Ragland nicknamed Meghan Flower when she was a child

Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, reportedly nicknamed her daughter Flower when she was a child, podcast hosts Fiorito and Rachel Bowie revealed.

The co-hosts agreed that the name “Lili” may have been inspired by Meghan’s childhood nickname, Flower.

“We didn’t hit the bullseye for baby Lilibet Diana but how cute are those names,” Fiorito said. “Detail to note [is that] Lili could also be a cute allusion to Meghan’s nickname of Flower.”

“When Meghan was a little girl, Doria called her Flower, which is really sweet,” Fiorito added.

Fiorito also noted that Meghan carried Lily of the Valley flowers in her wedding bouquet.

“It is a beautiful flower and perhaps also pays homage to Queen Elizabeth II in its name,” the Royally Obsessed podcast host added.

Meghan and Harry said they named their daughter Lilibet in honor of the Queen

Meghan and Harry’s daughter, Lilibet, was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m., Monsters & Critics reported.

In a message shared on their Archewell website, the Sussexes revealed that they named their second child Lilibet in honor of her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen.

Lilibet is the Queen’s childhood nickname. The Queen’s grandfather, George V, nicknamed her Lilibet as a joking imitation of his grandchild’s mispronunciation of her name when she was a toddler.

The Sussexes also gave their daughter the middle name, Diana, in honor of her grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and William’s mother, Diana, was killed in a tragic car crash in Paris in August 1997 at the age of 36.

Sussexes did not seek the Queen’s permission to name their daughter after her, sources said

After Meghan and Harry announced they had named their baby Lilibet after her great-grandmother, a Palace source reportedly claimed the Sussexes did not seek the Queen’s permission to use her childhood nickname, Lilibet.

However, the Sussexes have denied the allegation that they did not ask for the Queen’s permission before naming their daughter Lilibet.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie tweeted that a spokesperson for the Sussex said the “Queen was the first family Harry called after Lilibet’s birth and during that conversation, he shared the couple’s hope of naming their daughter in her honor.”