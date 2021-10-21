Meghan Markle accused of using royal title to interfere in US politics

Meghan Markle has been accused of using her royal title to meddle in US politics. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-media

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been accused of meddling in US politics after she sent a highly politicized letter to two senior members of Congress.

The Duchess sent a 1000 word letter to the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the Majority Leader in the US Senate Chuck Schumer, in an effort to aid the passage of proposed parental and sick leave legislation.

In the letter, Meghan argued that all citizens should have a right to paid leave and that “no family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child.” She also recounted struggling to make ends meet early on in her own working career.

Meghan Markle faced criticism and ridicule

However, Markle has faced both criticism and ridicule over the letter. She started the letter by stating that she was writing as an “engaged citizen and a parent,” but critics pointed out the paper used was headed as from “The office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” which has led to suggestions that she is using her British royal title to influence American politics.

Royal expert, Angela Levin, told the Daily Mail that this was a deliberate attempt by the Royal to use her title to meddle in US politics; she added, “[Meghan] isn’t even aware that she is talking to politicians in a republic that won its independence from the crown in 1776.”

There have long been rumors that the Duchess may be looking into a career in politics and may even attempt a run for a seat in the Oval Office. And royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also told the Daily Mail that the letter could be seen as proof Meghan is an aspiring politician.

Meghan and Harry already lost some royal titles

In February 2021, Meghan and husband Prince Harry lost many of their royal titles and patronages. For example, Meghan lost her status as patron to The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, and The Royal National Theatre. And Harry lost his ceremonial military titles.

Buckingham Palace removed these titles for fear the couple may use them to further their own personal causes or for financial gain. This charge could perhaps be labeled by some at Meghan over her letter.

Markle was also mocked by some for saying that she struggled in her youth and “grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler.” Critics argued that some families can’t afford to eat out at all and that the Duchess attended a high school that charged $22,600 a year for sixth-grade, which was paid by her father, Thomas Markle.

Markle is by no means the first member of the Royal family to write to politicians; Prince Charles is known to be a prolific writer to many of the UK’s politicians and has also written to several US presidents, including Joe Biden.