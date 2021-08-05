Meghan Markle ‘could make a run for U.S. president within a decade,’ royal experts claim

Meghan Markle could run for office of U.S. president in the next decade, royal expert claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle could be entering the most crucial phase of her life following her 40th birthday, and she could run for U.S. president by the time she is 50, a royal commentator has claimed.

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, the next decade of Meghan’s life after quitting the Royal Family could prove pivotal. She could be on the verge of a political career that culminates in a run for the office of U.S. president by the time she is 50 years old.

Meghan is “on the verge of entering what could prove to be her most powerful decade to date, the next ten years will no doubt be pivotal for the mother of two as she continues to build on her career outside The Firm,” Tominey, an associate editor at Telegraph, wrote in an article published in Brisbane Times.

Meghan could run for California governor or Congress before presidency

After referring to reports that Meghan held a meeting last October with California’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, Tominey cited royal biographer Tom Bower who claimed in an article published in The Sun that Meghan “could make a run for U.S presidency within a decade.”

Bower argued that with California’s longstanding tradition of former actors, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, winning elections, Meghan could also run for governor. She could also end up getting nominated for Congress if she gets the support of key Democratic leaders such as the Obamas and Clintons.

“At the end of ten years, the prime of a politician’s life, her record could well justify a bid for the Democrat nomination for the presidency,” Bower continued. “Meghan certainly has the guts and self-belief to fight to the top of the greasy pole. The question is whether she has the stamina.”

Meghan is nursing ambition to become first female U.S. president

The latest comments by royal experts follow claims that Meghan was planning to run for U.S. president in 2024.

Multiple sources, including a former member of Prime Minister Tony Blair’s administration with Washington links, reportedly claimed that Meghan was nursing an ambition to become the first female president of the U.S.

The sources also claimed she was taking advantage of the publicity generated by her controversial interview with Oprah to promote her political ambitions. According to the sources, the Duchess of Sussex was networking with top Democrats to build her campaign and fundraising team.

Royal watcher Richard Eden also told Mail+’s Palace Confidential that a source claimed that after Meghan started dating Harry, she told a close friend that her “ultimate ambition” was to become the president of the United States.