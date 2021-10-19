Thomas Markle says daughter Meghan Markle’s behavior is ‘childish’ and ‘silly’ as family feud continues

Thomas Markle has, once again, appealed to Meghan Markle to speak to him. Pic credit: @GoodMorningBritain/YouTube and ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has called his daughter’s behavior towards him and the rest of the family as “childish” and “kind of silly.”

The older Markle hasn’t had a direct conversation with 40-year-old Meghan since 2018. He has previously said that his last communication with the Duchess of Sussex was through text message when he was lying in a hospital bed following a heart attack.

In a lengthy interview on English TV this morning, he told the breakfast show Good Morning Britain that “it’s time to talk with each other, we’re family.” The 77-year-old Markle, who lives in Mexico, also said that he would continue to do TV interviews at a rate of one a month until Meghan agreed to talk to him.

He stated: “I will do a show at least a month if I can get it through, and eventually, sooner or later, she’ll start talking to me. This is way too childish, this is kind of silly.”

Thomas Markle says Meghan has ghosted him and others

Thomas Markle was asked why he thought his daughter had stopped speaking to him, and he claimed that he did not know. When prompted by the presenter, he said he agreed with Piers Morgan, who had previously claimed that the Duchess “ghosts” former friends and family.

Markle also claimed that it was important that they mend their relationship for the sake of her children. He has not yet met his two grandchildren. He said: “The kids are going to grow up without knowing that they have two families. This is more than just me and my daughter now, this is me and my daughter, her husband, and two babies involved now, so it’s time to do something. It’s time to talk.”

Meghan Markle said father Thomas Markle ‘betrayed’ her

For her part, Meghan has accused her father of lying about his contacts with the tabloid press. In the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duchess said she had felt “betrayed” by Thomas. He responded by claiming that he had apologized to his daughter for lying about his dealings with the press “at least 100 times.”

In February of this year, the Duchess won a court case against a British newspaper after they published extracts of a letter she had written to her father.

The older Markle has since claimed that he will stop speaking to the press once his daughter has agreed to start speaking to him. He has also previously said he talked to the tabloids as an act of retaliation because “Meghan’s friends were telling stories about me, they were mostly lies.”