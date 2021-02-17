Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, says he hopes to see his grandkids one day

Meghan Markle has had a difficult relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has spoken out for the first time since his daughter and Prince Harry announced they were expecting a second baby.

The Duchess’s 76-year-old estranged father says he hopes to see his grandkids one day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed on Valentine’s Day that Meghan is pregnant again. The news was announced by Harry and Meghan’s friend photographer Misan Harriman, who posted online a black and white photo that showed a very pregnant Duchess.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has been estranged from his daughter for a number of years now, and it’s thought that they last met sometime before Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018.

However, The Sun reported that Thomas said yesterday: “I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth, and I hope someday I get to see my grandchildren.”

He added: “They’re all royal grandchildren.”

Thomas Markle has never met grandson Archie

Mr. Markle was speaking from his home in Rosarito, Mexico, but despite living on the same continent as the Sussexes, he has never met grandson Archie, who was born in May 2019.

Read More Meghan Markle says Palace was behind the decision to remove her name from Archie’s birth certificate

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

According to Insider, Meghan’s relationship with her father deteriorated after she accused him of selling private information about her to the tabloids. She reportedly told a friend that she had asked her father to “stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.”

But so far, they have failed to patch things up.

Meghan and Thomas Markle have been feuding

Meghan has continued to claim that Thomas has refused to speak to her directly and that he continues to pass information to the media.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Thomas suffered a heart attack shortly before the Royal wedding, and he’s spoken of his fears that he is close to death. He stated that Meghan has failed to inquire about his health, but the Duchess says her father ignored all her attempts to communicate and help him after he fell ill.

Thomas Markle claims his relationship with Meghan ended after she sent him a personal letter in August 2018. Thomas gave this letter to British Tabloid the Mail on Sunday, who then published extracts from it in February 2019.

Meghan subsequently sued the newspaper over misuse of private information and copyright breach. Last week, the Duchess won a major victory in the court case when a judge ruled in her favor.

Thomas said he had been prepared to give evidence against his daughter, but he had not been asked to attend court. He reportedly said: “I don’t know how you can judge a case without getting testimony from witnesses. Witnesses that want to speak. I’m not the only one who wants to speak.”