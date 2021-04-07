Piers Morgan claims he received messages from Royals expressing ‘gratitude that somebody was standing up’

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan claimed he received messages on behalf of the Royal Family thanking him “standing up”

Piers Morgan has claimed that he received messages “on behalf of several members of the Royal Family” thanking him for “standing up” against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive allegations during their interview with Oprah last month.

Morgan made the claim during an appearance on Extra with Billy Rush that was aired on Tuesday.

Morgan has lately been vocal in his defense of the Royal Family after the Sussexes dropped bombshells during their interview with Oprah that threw the Royal Family into crisis.

The outspoken TV personality claimed he received “some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the Royal Family,” but declined to say who sent the messages.

“I’m not going to go into who it was… but gratitude that somebody was standing up,” Morgan said, according to the Daily Mail.

Morgan claimed his detractors tried to “cancel” him

Morgan claimed his detractors tried to “cancel” him because he refused to apologize for his beliefs. He said that was not the first time that his opponents have tried to cancel him for speaking his mind. But despite the pressure, he has remained “resolutely uncanceled.”

ITV was inundated with complaints after Morgan’s controversial comments about Markle on Good Morning Britain. The TV personality alleged that some people made death threats against him and his family.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) co-host also reacted to allegations that Markle contacted his bosses at ITV to complain about him.

He described the allegation that Markle contacted his bosses at ITV as a “very interesting revelation” and added that Markle was “trying to put huge pressure on my bosses to take action against me.”

Morgan had dismissed Markle’s allegation of racism against the Royal Family

Morgan had dismissed the racism allegations the Sussexes made against the Royal Family during their Oprah interview. During a broadcast of Good Morning Britain after the Oprah interview aired on CBS, Morgan dismissed the Duchess’s racism allegations and suggested she was lying when she claimed she had suicidal thoughts.

Morgan quit Good Morning America after clashing on air with co-host Alex Beresford

Morgan suffered a heavy backlash as a result of his comments about Markle. He came under fire from social media users and activists, including Dr. Sola Mos-Shogbamimu, a British women’s rights activist, who appeared as a guest on GMB.

Amid the backlash over his attacks against Markle, Morgan quit as host of GMB earlier in March. He stormed off the set after show co-host and weatherman Alex Beresford called him out for “trashing” Markle.

Morgan continued attacking Markle after quitting GMB

Morgan continued attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after he quit GMB. He alleged that Markle told many untruths and exaggerated her claims during the interview with Oprah. He also continued defending the Royals against the Sussexes’ racism allegation.

During an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, he described Markle as “delusional” and alleged the interview was an “extraordinarily disingenuous hit job on the Royal family.”

He also said that “seventeen different claims” made by Markle and Harry during the interview “have now been proven to be either completely untrue, or massively exaggerated, or unprovable.”