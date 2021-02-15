Meghan and Harry’s baby isn’t the only royal to be born in the US or to have American connections

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child since Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan and Harry’s second child won’t be the first to be born on American soil and certainly won’t be the first Royal to have American relatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced over the weekend that Archie would soon be getting a baby brother or sister.

They spread the word by releasing an adorable black and white photo with Meghan revealing a baby bump. The pair have also said that they are overjoyed at the news.

When Megan gives birth to the child, he or she will be 8th in line to the throne. And depending on when Mike and Zara Tindell’s third child arrives, it will be the Queen’s 10th or 11th great-grandchild.

The pregnancy had been kept a secret, but it probably explains why recent news suggested Meghan would not be accompanying her husband to England this summer. Prince Harry will be attending his grandfather’s 100th birthday celebration as well as several other events.

Meghan Markle’s baby will be an American citizen

It seems likely that the Royal family’s newest addition will be born in Southern California and will, therefore, have an automatic right to hold an American passport. The child will also have British citizenship through their Dad.

However, it seems that the little guy or gal will not be the first Royal member to be born in America, or even in California.

Hello reports that the eldest daughter of Harry’s cousin Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, Lady Sophie Winkleman, was born in 2013 in Los Angeles. Maud Windsor was delivered at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on August 15, 2013.

Lord Frederick Windsor is the only son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. He married actress Sophie Winkleman in 2009, in a marriage that received Queen Elizabeth’s official consent.

Lord Frederick is 50th in line to the throne, and his eldest daughter is 51st.

The 7-year-old Maud had a starring role in the 2018 wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, where she acted as a bridesmaid. Princess Eugenie is her godmother.

Other British Royals have American connections

Meghan and Harry’s child will be unusual for a British Royal in that they will have an American mother, but they won’t be the first to have American relatives.

The child’s grandmother, Princess Diana, was actually 11th cousin, twice removed to the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush. Her husband was also good friends with Bush’s father, George H.W. Bush.

And the child’s great-aunt, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is a seventh cousin, seven times removed from the sixth President of the United States, John Quincy Adams.

In other Royal baby news, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have taken their firstborn son home from the hospital. They are yet to announce a name for the little guy.

Eugenie posted a black and white pic of the baby’s hand on the child’s birth, but so far, we’ve had no other photographs publicly displayed. This led to fans demanding to see a “proper picture” of the new baby over the weekend.