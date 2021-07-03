Meghan and Harry could feel ‘left out’ and ‘snubbed’ if they return to U.K. for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Royal watcher warns

Meghan and Harry could feel “left out” when they attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, royal watcher claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

A Royal watcher has warned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could feel “left out” and “snubbed” if they return to the U.K. early in 2022 to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Royal watcher Roberta Fiorito and host of the Royally Obsessed podcast said that Harry and Meghan have been officially invited to the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations on a recent episode of the podcast. She noted that media reports have so far focused on whether the Sussexes will be included in the traditional balcony line-up of members of the Royal Family.

Royal commentator and Royally Obsessed co-host Rachel Bowie expressed concern that the Sussexes could be excluded from the balcony line-up. Bowie pointed out that some media reports claimed that only working members of the Royal Family will be included in the line-up. She added that it could look like the Sussexes were “being snubbed” if only working members of the Royal Family were included.

“I worry about the Sussexes being there,” Bowie said. “I feel like there are so many opportunities to make it look like they are being snubbed.”

“I just feel like every time there’s just a way to make it feel like the Sussexes are being left out,” she concluded .”And it’s because they successfully forged their own path.”

Meghan will likely attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, according to Royal biographer

Monsters & Critics reported that Royal biographer Omid Scobie, who co-authored Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, said Meghan will likely attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

While speaking at a recent Foreign Press Association (FPA) event in London, Scobie claimed that Meghan was expected to return to the U.K. to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, according to the Daily Mail.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of her accession, will take place on February 6, 2022.

“I would imagine that next year during the Queen’s Jubilee, we will see both Harry and Meghan supporting the Queen,” Scobie said.

The latest news comes after Harry returned to the U.K. for the unveiling of a memorial statue in honor of his late mother, Diana.

Harry arrived in the U.K. on Friday, June 25. He traveled alone without Meghan Markle and his two children, Archie and Lilibet.

He returned to the U.S. on Friday, July 2, a day after the ceremony took place at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace.

Meghan could be booed if she returns to the U.K. to attend a public event

This is not the first time that Royal experts have expressed concern that Meghan could receive a frosty reception if she returns to the U.K.

Royal writer Dan Wootton said Palace aides expressed concern that due to her unpopularity, Meghan could be booed if she appears in public in the U.K.

Meghan angered Royal supporters when she accused the Royal Family of racism and neglect during her interview with Oprah in March.